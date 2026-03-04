Jutta Leerdam’s Ab-Flexing Hiking Fit Causes Stir Alongside Jake Paul

Jutta Leerdam is spending time with fiancé Jake Paul after winning a gold medal in the Milano Cortina Games, and causing a stir with her fit while doing so.

The 27-year-old Leerdam was a star of the 2026 Winter Olympics for many reasons.

Feb 15, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands prepares to skate during the women's 500m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

She first raised eyebrows with her private jet flex entrance into Italy on Paul’s baller plane, and then by skipping the Opening Ceremony and posting in bed instead.

She then won the 100m with an Olympic record time that brought Paul to tears, and then her viral moment when she unzipped her uniform could end up be worth a staggering amount of money.

From there she returned to a hero’s welcome in the Netherlands where she received an unreal honor from the government.

She’d then be in the hospital as Paul needed another surgery, taking care of him.

Jutta Leerdam poses next to Jake Paul in his hospital bed. | Jake Paul/Instagram

Leerdam crushes her hike with Paul

Since then, we’ve seen her relaxing in a bikini top by the pool, and now a beautiful mountain hike with Paul where she turned heads in her ab-flexing fit.

Jutta Leerdam on her hike | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

Leerdam and Paul on the hike | Jake Paul/Instagram

It was a steep climb, too.

Jutta tackles the mountain. | Jake Paul/Instagram

They tackled the mountain together, though, and came out on top.

Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul | Jake Paul/Instagram

Leerdam and Paul’s love story

Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.

She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.

The couple then got engaged in March of 2025 in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.