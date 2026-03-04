Jutta Leerdam’s Ab-Flexing Hiking Fit Causes Stir Alongside Jake Paul
Jutta Leerdam is spending time with fiancé Jake Paul after winning a gold medal in the Milano Cortina Games, and causing a stir with her fit while doing so.
The 27-year-old Leerdam was a star of the 2026 Winter Olympics for many reasons.
She first raised eyebrows with her private jet flex entrance into Italy on Paul’s baller plane, and then by skipping the Opening Ceremony and posting in bed instead.
She then won the 100m with an Olympic record time that brought Paul to tears, and then her viral moment when she unzipped her uniform could end up be worth a staggering amount of money.
From there she returned to a hero’s welcome in the Netherlands where she received an unreal honor from the government.
She’d then be in the hospital as Paul needed another surgery, taking care of him.
Leerdam crushes her hike with Paul
Since then, we’ve seen her relaxing in a bikini top by the pool, and now a beautiful mountain hike with Paul where she turned heads in her ab-flexing fit.
It was a steep climb, too.
They tackled the mountain together, though, and came out on top.
Leerdam and Paul’s love story
Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.
She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.
The couple then got engaged in March of 2025 in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.