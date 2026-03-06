Logan Paul and Le’Veon Bell Iron Out Terms and Set Date for Boxing Match

WWE Raw Superstar Logan Paul is going to be lacing up the boxing gloves once again.

After a social media negotiation with former NFL star Le'Veon Bell, Paul announced on X that he had agreed to the terms for a fight next weekend.

Earlier on Friday, Paul pitched specific terms for the match. Those terms included 10-ounce gloves, no headgear, three-minute rounds until someone quits, a $1 million bet, no judges, and the competition can take place either as boxing or MMA.

Later, Paul revealed on X that Bell had accepted the terms and the fight.

"Le’Veon Bell claims he’s down to fight me for $1M next weekend," Paul said. "10oz gloves, no headgear, 3 minute rounds until someone says “I quit!” or gets KO’d. I’m 99.9% sure I know how this will go but what do y’all think. When does Le’Veon quit?"

This wouldn't be Logan Paul's first step into the boxing world. He infamously went the distance in a boxing match with undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather in 2021. Paul didn't win the fight, but wasn't knocked out either.

Earlier this year, Paul revealed that he had signed a full-time contract with the WWE. Since then, he officially joined The Vision beside Paul Heyman and looks to be positioned for some kind of match at WrestleMania 42 against Seth Rollins.

Before Paul got into The Vision faction, Rollins was kicked out of the group by Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

Who does Logan Paul face at WrestleMania?

Seth Rollins | WWE

At WWE Elimination Chamber last Saturday, Paul eliminated three people in the men's Chamber match, but was then eliminated himself. Why? A returning Seth Rollins.

For weeks, a masked man had been interfering with The Vision's business. At Elimination Chamber, the masked man appeared again and cost Paul the match. That man then revealed himself to be Seth Rollins.

Rollins and Paul have a long history with one another. Both men wrestled against each other at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Rollins was victorious in that match. Paul made his debut for WWE at WrestleMania 37 and had his first match for the company at WrestleMania 38.

Will Rollins and Paul have a rematch at WrestleMania this year? It remains to be seen. WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and April 19 from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The main event for the show is Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.