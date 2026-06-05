Jakub Mensik's GF Josefina Catino Eyes Alexander Zverev Before French Open Semifinal

The semifinals of the 2026 French Open (aka Roland-Garros) are taking place on June 5, with the first of the two matchups taking place being the one between Czechia's Jakub Menšík and Germany's Alexander Zverev.

These two have only faced each other on the court once, but that came at the Madrid Open earlier this year. Zverev won that showdown, but Menšík appears to be on a whole other level compared to his form during that tournament, despite it not being very long ago.

Jakub Mensik of Czechia | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Both Zverev and Mensik have girlfriends who have their own platforms on social media. Zverev's longtime girlfriend is Sophia Thomalla, who is a celebrity in her own right and has been an influencer for years. These two have been dating since 2020 and still appear to be going strong.

As for Menšík (who is currently the world's No. 27-ranked player), his girlfriend is Josefina Catino. It's unclear how long these two have been together, but they have been posting about each other on social media for about a year and a half.

Catino is newer to being an influencer, but she's doing a good job of staying active on social media and building her own platforms since she has been with Menšík.

Jakub Menšík's Girlfriend Seems to Scout Alexander Zverev Before French Open Semifinal Showdown

One example of this came when Catino made an Instagram post on June 3 that showed a day in her life during the day of the French Open quarterfinal.

While Catino isn't speaking English in the video (which was captioned, "muchas emociones juntas (y muchos rezos)nos vemos en semis!!!!" at one point in the video, she can be seen watching Alexander Zverev on the television.

She then turns the camera to herself. It's unclear what she's saying in the video at this point, but it looks like she was scouting Zverev before her boyfriend faces him in the semifinal.

That post's captionroughly translates to, "So many emotions all at once (and lots of prayers). See you in the semifinals!!!!"

Menšík and Catino will certainly be seeing Zverev in the semifinals on Friday. However, it doesn't appear that Sophia Thomalla is attending this year's French Open, which means that Zverev won't have his biggest supporter there with him.

But one would imagine that Thomalla will be tuned in from wherever she's at, regardless if it's in France or elsewhere for one of the biggest matches in Zverev's career.