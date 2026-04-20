Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali and Daughter Match in Custom Knicks Jackets for Playoffs

The New York Knicks have one of the best rosters they've had in quite a long time, which means they might be in a better position to make a run to the NBA Finals than they have during this modern era.

What's for sure is that New York (who is the No. 3-seed in the Eastern Conference) secured a big win against the No. 6-seeded Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of their first-round series on April 18. Karl-Anthony Towns stood out for the Knicks, as he scored 19 of his 25 points to secure a 113-102 victory.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

However, Towns wasn't the Knicks' leading scorer. That distinction would go to star point guard Jalen Brunson, who finished with 28 points in the game.

Brunson has been one of the league's best point guards ever since he joined the Knicks. And he can take a step toward superstardom if he manages to bring the Knicks to their first NBA Finals since 1999.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reflects | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What's for sure is that Brunson will have the support of his wife, Ali, no matter how far the Knicks go.

These two are high school sweethearts, as they met at Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois, and began dating in 2013. They even went to their senior prom together, which shows just how long they've been together.

Brunson proposed to Marks (who is a licensed physical therapist) in 2022, when he took her back to their high school gym. They got married on July 29, 2023, at a hotel in Chicago.

And almost exactly one year later, Jalen and Ali welcomed their first child, a daughter named Jordyn James Brunson, into the world.

Jalen Brunson with his wife Ali | IMAGO/Cover-Images

Ali Brunson Wears Matching Jackets With Daughter Jordyn Before Knicks Playoff Game

Ali and Jordyn will be in Madison Square Garden to support Jalen and his Knicks squad on Monday night.

But before that, Ali shared several photos of her and Jordyn wearing denim jackets with Jalen's number 11 and his signature on the back. There were also photos of Jordyn walking around, including one where she was holding her dad's hand.

The Instagram post was captioned, "playoff energy at the garden 💗". There's also one photo of Ali and Jalen kissing pregame, along with a photo of the pink sneakers Jalen wore during Game 1.

It's moments like these that a family will remember. Especially if Jalen can take his team to the promised land.