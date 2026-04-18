Karl-Anthony Towns' Fiancée Jordyn Woods Shares 'Real' Love Story Before Knicks Game

The New York Knicks are going to need Karl-Anthony Towns to play like one of the best centers in basketball if they have any chance of winning a deep and talented Eastern Conference during this NBA postseason.

And this quest begins on April 18, when the No. 3-seeded Knicks face the No. 6-seeded Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. One would imagine that Towns' fiancée, Jordyn Woods, will be in attendance, as she always shows out to support her man, especially during these big postseason games.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Towns and Woods initially met through mutual friends, and were platonic friends for a long time before their relationship became romantic.

"Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends. And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I'm not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship," Towns said on Woods' Instagram series Regular-ish in 2021, according to an article from PEOPLE.

However, they have been together since 2020, and Towns popped the question to his now-fiancée on Christmas Day of 2025.

Jordyn Woods Speaks on Karl-Anthony Towns Relationship For Diamond Company Before Knicks Playoff Game

Woods has found a lot of success as an influencer. And she used her platform to speak on her relationship with Towns for an Instagram post with a diamond company that was published on April 15.

"Love was never meant to be loud. It was meant to be certain. Not rushed, not performative. Just inevitable," Woods said in the video.

"Karl had a way of arriving quietly in my life, but leaving his impact forever. Some connections aren't made in the light, but in the quiet understanding of loss. Two hearts recognizing the same absence, and choosing to hold each other a little more gently because of it," she continued.

Jordyn Woods | IMAGO / Cover-Images

"Real love doesn't arrive at once. It reveals itself over time, layer by layer. There's a quiet power in that, in something built with intention, something that doesn't need to prove itself. It just is. We created that. Something rare, something enduring. And to me, that's the essence of a desert diamond," Woods added.

She then concluded by saying, "So when he asked me to spend forever with him, it wasn't a surprise. It was a reflection of everything we had already become." The post is captioned, "Timeless. Intentional. One of one. ✨".

While Woods got a ring from Towns on Christmas, now Towns is trying to get his own ring with the Knicks.