Jalen Brunson's wife Ali shows off head-to-toe Knicks outfit before NBA Cup Final
New York Knicks fans are desperate for another NBA title.
In the meantime, the NBA Cup will have to serve as a little appetizer before the main course if the Knicks are able to beat the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama, who did the Knicks' dirty work by upsetting the reigning NBA champions, Oklahoma City Thunder, who had rolled into Las Vegas with only one loss.
If New York is able to pull it off, Jalen Brunson will probably be the biggest reason why.
The 29-year-old superstar point guard made headlines when the two-time All-NBA selection revealed he would donate the $530,000 prize money that every NBA Cup-winning player on the roster receives to folks within the Knicks franchise that have regular jobs.
How the former Villanova two-time national champion plans to do that is a story for another day. First, the Knicks have to win.
His wife Ali, who is his high school sweetheart, has been in Vegas, where the NBA Cup final four play to crown a winner, by her man's side, and she showed off a fantastic Knicks fit from head to toe on her Instagram Stories.
Fellow Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods, long-time girlfriend of Karl-Anthony Towns, and funny enough, also the name of the Brunsons' daughter, also seems to taking a private jet to Sin City to be by Mrs. Brunson's side.
The Knicks have not won an NBA title since 1973 (with their only other one coming in 1970), so even if the NBA Cup is merely considered a league gimmick, at least it's a trophy.
And for those Knicks employees, splitting a $530,000 purse would be an amazing Christmas bonus, just in time for the holidays.
