Knicks star Jalen Brunson's wife Ali shares baby Jordyn photos before ECF vs. Pacers
There is probably no bigger star in New York City right now than Jalen Brunson. Sorry Timothée Chalamet.
The New York Knicks star guard has led his team to the NBA playoffs Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years (saving the club $100 million with his contract extension last offseason), in a case of history repeating itself against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers have been a thorn in the Knicks' side, winning that series back in 2000, while NYC had won the matchup the previous year in 1999.
Last year, Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers again ruined Brunson and the Knicks' playoff dreams, outlasting them in seven games to advance to last year's Eastern Conference Finals, losing to the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics.
While Brunson is stressing out with so much at stake on the court, his wife Ali, has been providing constant support, usually posting highlights of her courtside fantastic fits after each series on Instagram.
This time was no different with an IG post after crushing the Celtics, although in this case, their baby daughter Jordyn, born on July 31, stole the spotlight away from mama with pure adorableness.
Our favorite has to be when Ali, the Villanova icon's high school sweetheart, flexes a baller look in a huge full-lenth mirror in an insane closet. Front and center is Jordyn, happily playing with a stuffed animal by the mirror without a care in the world.
Almost as equally cute is Jordyn, wearing a strawberry bucket hat, eating a strawberry.
Not to be completely outdone, Mrs. Brunson crushed the many outfits that she shared throughout the series, noting this one from the Detroit Pistons first round series was still one of her personal favorites so far.
"[T]his silhouette was THE shot from the Detroit series," Ali wrote. "[B]ang. bang."
"Bang bang" of course is the signature call from legendary Knicks announcer Mike Breen.
Knicks fans are hoping for a lot more of those shot calls against the Pacers, with Ali and Jordyn having fun every step along the way.
