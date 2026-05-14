Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Flexes Knicks Sweep With Adorable Family Photos

New York Knicks fans have got to be feeling good right now. They just dominated their East Coast rival, the Philadelphia 76ers, in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, producing a four-game sweep that sets them up for a showdown against the winner of the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers series.

New York will be the better-rested team regardless of who they face. Cleveland and Detroit's series will go at least six games, which means that the Knicks' stars get to rest their bodies and prepare mentally for the series to come.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

If the Knicks are going to make their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999, they're going to need star guard Jalen Brunson to perform to his potential.

Brunson is firing on all cylinders right now and is a key reason why New York has secured seven straight victories in this postseason. And perhaps one reason why Brunson has been so consistent at home is that his family life is rock-solid right now.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Brunson and his wife, Ali, are high school sweethearts and have been together since 2013. They got married in 2023 and had a daughter named Jordyn James Brunson almost exactly a year after they became husband and wife.

Ali is a common presence at Madison Square Garden whenever the Knicks play. And she has also done a good job of building her own social media profiles over the years.

Jalen Brunson with his now wife Ali Brunson | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Ali Brunson Shows Off Wholesome Family Photos After Knicks Sweep vs. 76ers

Given that the Knicks have time off before the Eastern Conference Finals, it seems that Ali is taking some time to reflect on some recent postseason moments.

This was shown with an Instagram post that Ali made on May 13, which showed a collage of recent photos. The post was captioned, "family fun weekend watching dada play 💕🌸🌷💝 (& lots of matching outfits with my mini me)," and among the photos shown were many of Jordyn playing with her father and hanging out with her mother.

Some other photos include several gameday outfit photos from Ali, along with a photo on a beach and one of what looks to be a plant nursery.

The Eastern Conference Finals are slated to start on May 19. It remains to be seen whether Game 1 will be in New York or elsewhere, as it depends on who wins the series between Cleveland and Detroit.

But it's safe to assume that Ali Brunson will be in whichever building the game is taking place.