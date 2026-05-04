Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Sports All-Black Outfit Before Knicks-76ers Playoff Series

The New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers are starting their Eastern Conference Semifinals series in Madison Square Garden on May 4.

Many basketball fans didn't expect the 76ers to make it to this point, especially because they were facing the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round. But Philadelphia appears to be peaking at the perfect time, and was able to beat an injured Celtics team in seven games to play another common East Coast foe one round later.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The problem for Philadelphia is that the Knicks also appear to be peaking at the right time. What's for sure is that they have one of the most lethal point guards in the league with Jalen Brunson.

Brunson has blossomed into a superstar since joining the Knicks in 2022 and seems to be in the best position yet to bring New York to its first NBA Finals this century.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Shows Knicks Support with Social Media Post Before 76ers Series

Brunson's success has come alongside his wife, Ali, who he has been dating since 2013. The couple met in high school in Illinois, have been together ever since, and got married in July of 2023.

They also have a daughter named Jordyn James Brunson together, who was born a year after Jalen and Ali tied the knot.

Ali Brunson made an Instagram post on May 3 that showed her sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden before one of the Knicks' games against the Atlanta Hawks in their first-round series.

There are plenty of outfit photos in the post, but the first one is an all-black fit. She's also posing with a coffee in a white shirt, a cream-colored jacket, and blue jeans in a couple of other photos in the post. She's in a light blue workout set in another, and then she and Jordyn are seen watching the Knicks' Game 6 rout of the Hawks on TV while wearing matching pajamas.

The post was captioned, "LGK !!" which is an acronym for "Let's Go Knicks".

It will be interesting to see which team throws the first punch on Monday. Given how solid the Knicks have been at home this season, one would imagine that Brunson and the rest of his squad will come out firing.

It's also safe to assume that Ali and Jordyn will be in the building on Monday to show Jalen support.