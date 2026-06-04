Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Flexes White Knicks Outfit Before NBA Finals Injury Scare

The 2026 NBA Finals are finally underway, and the New York Knicks are taking on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 on June 3.

These two teams would appear relatively evenly matched on paper, which means this should be one of the more intriguing NBA Finals series fans have seen in a while. Of course, anything can happen throughout the course of a seven-game series, which is part of the allure.

What's for sure is that the Knicks are entering this championship series scorching hot, having won 11 straight postseason games heading into Wednesday night. And if the team is to continue that streak on June 3, they're going to need a great performance out of star point guard Jalen Brunson.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Knicks fans had to deal with a huge scare in the first half of Game 1, as Brunson appeared to suffer a leg injury in the first quarter and had to go back to the locker room.

There wasn't a clear indication of what had happened, but Brunson was clutching his right quad, which made concerns even worse.

The good news is that he returned to the game in the second quarter and looks more or less himself after two quarters.

Jalen Brunson has left to the locker room after an apparent leg injury in the 1st quarter...



Oh no. pic.twitter.com/mkD7uIbmDu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2026

Ali Brunson Makes Instagram Post Before NBA Finals Game 1

While every Knicks fan was fearing what happened to Brunson returned, nobody was more worried than his wife, Ali.

These two have been together since high school and have a child together. Ali does a great job of remaining active on social media, which Knicks fans love because they get to see a sort of behind-the-scenes look into their star player's life when he isn't on the court.

The Brunson family was front-page news on Wednesday, as they were on the cover of The New York Post. Ali Brunson celebrated this with an Instagram post before the NBA Finals Game 1 tipped off with the caption, "A little surreal to open the New York Post and see our family in it! Feeling thankful for all the people and moments that made this season so special thus far".

In the post, Brunson can be seen wearing a white jacket with what looks to be custom Knicks denim pants. And she and Jalen's daughter, Jordyn, is also in the photo wearing her own denim jacket.

There will surely be more information provided about Brunson's injury after the game, but he seems to have escaped something serious.