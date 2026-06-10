Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Posts Gym Selfie Before Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 4

The New York Knicks aren't going to sweep their NBA Finals series against the San Antonio Spurs. They lost Game 3 of the series at Madison Square Garden after taking the first two contests at the Spurs' Frost Bank Center.

That being said, the Knicks are still in the driving seat, and a victory over San Antonio during Game 4 on June 10 would be huge in terms of New York securing the first NBA championship for the franchise in over 50 years.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If the Knicks do win an NBA championship, star point guard Jalen Brunson will become king of the city (if he isn't already). While Brunson had the best offensive performance of his NBA Finals so far in Game 3, it ultimately wasn't enough to will his team to victory.

Brunson had all of Madison Square Garden rooting for him on Monday night. However, the supporter that surely meant the most to him was his wife, Ali, as the couple had been together since high school, got married in the summer of 2023, and had a daughter, named Jordyn James Brunson, in the summer of 2024, almost exactly a year after they got engaged.

Ali Brunson, Jalen Brunson, Ali Marks | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Ali Marks Brunson Turns Heads With Brown Gym Outfit Before Knicks' Game 4 vs. Spurs

One would imagine that Ali Brunson is just as, if not even more, stressed out than her husband during this NBA Finals series, if only because she knows how much it means to him.

This is likely one reason why Brunson feels like she needs to head to the gym during this series and sweat some of that anxiety and stress out.

This is what Brunson did on Tuesday, June 9, as was shown in a story she made on her Instagram. The story was a mirror selfie of her in a brown outfit and a black jacket over it. The post was captioned, "reminder to get some movement in !!" and she also tagged the company she's wearing in the bottom corner of the screen.

Brunson will undoubtedly be getting some movement in against the Spurs during Game 4, as San Antonio has been trying to guard him with a lot of physicality all series. He has atoned for that by running around the court, trying to find ways to get open, which has worked pretty well to this point.

Time will tell whether it will work for him and New York on Wednesday.