Jalen Hurts oddly called out by diehard Eagles fan Lil Uzi Vert in social media rant
Lil Uzi Vert, Jalen Hurts just won you a Super Bowl!
The Super Bowl MVP and the Philadelphia Eagles had a shockingly dominating win against the back-to-back defending champs Kansas City Chiefs. The final score was 40-22, but everyone knows it was never close.
The Philly native rapper was probably as ecstatic as anybody, especially since his hit song "Just Wanna Rock" was the anthem for the Birds the first time they faced the Chiefs a couple of seasons ago when KC got the better of the them that time around. So then, the revenge was even sweeter.
In fact, Lil Uzi led the team out in the NFC Championship Game that year with his hit single blaring throughout Lincoln Financial Field.
So then it must be some playful trolling that came from his Instagram Stories out of the blue, seemingly calling out Hurts.
His first post has the caption, "My diamonds better lil big bro," with an image of one of Hurts' dapper pregame fits from the NFL playoffs last year. And to be clear, given what little bling the former Alabama and Oklahoma QB was wearing with this fit, Lil Uzi is probably right.
Then Lil Uzi doubles down on having the best diamonds in Philly, "Signed by Your King" with a throwing up emoji.
Finally, Lil Uzi compares him to another Philly icon, Will Smith. Well at least an icon for the first half of the Fresh Prince's singing and acting career. And Lil Uzi is probably referring to one of Will Smith's most famous roles for "Men In Black," in which the 26-year-old Hurts looks amusingly like Agent J in the photo.
Again, without any context, we can only assume this is Lil Uzi Vert's sense of humor to randomly call out Hurts. Or maybe they were hanging out together.
Whatever the case, Lil Uzi knows that as a lifelong Philly sports fan, having now won multiple Super Bowls was unfathomable not too long ago.
So thank your Mr. Hurts.