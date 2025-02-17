Jalens Hurts' mom has epic Eagles flex returning to work for unpretentious job
Don't mess with mama.
While Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' father Averion gets most of the attention for coaching his son throughout his career growing up in Houston, Texas, it's clear from his mom's TikTok post that Pamela might be the force behind his Michael Jordan-like chip on his shoulder, as highlighted by his "Love, Hurts" sweatshirt for the victory parade.
After her son's masterful performance in the Birds stunning blowout victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22, to earn him MVP honors, Mrs. Hurts returned to work in epic style, wearing a kelly green Eagles jersey (with sick matching Jordan kicks, which also sponsors her son) doing a Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" shuffle.
She captioned the post, "Me returning to work after my 2nd SB & Disney World, knowing that my MVP QB son is a WORLD CHAMPION!," grooving like Serena Williams at the halftime show with Kendrick's "Not Like Us" the track for her TikTok.
Much like Kendrick's complete take down of Drake, Hurts, only 26, proved all the doubters wrong, and mom definitely kept the receipts.
Many of the comments in the post were, why would Hurts' mom, who has a 5 year, $255 million contract, still be working? Mom and dad have also instilled humbleness as a main trait for their superstar son, who only lives in a $2k/per month rental in the Philly area (although he also bought his parents a $500k Houston-area home).
Both parents still work in Channelview District in Texas, where the Eagles QB grew up.
Another characteristic from his mom is also clear - if you doubt him, he will remember.
