The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Eagles $255M QB Jalen Hurts’ shockingly cheap Philly area apartment

The Super Bowl MVP has a surprisingly modest living situation in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Matt Ryan

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) raises the Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) raises the Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally. / Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts is now a Super Bowl MVP for the champion Philadelphia Eagles and on top of the world. He’s also balling with a massive $255 million contract in 2023 and can afford to live wherever he wants. So why does he rent a cheap apartment?

Hurts, who went to college for the Alabama Crimson Tide, was drafted in 2020 to the Eagles. After being selected, he rented a property in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, which he still occupies for the shocking amount of $2000 per month.

“I didn’t buy a house or anything like that when I got drafted because it was just me,” the superstar told GQ in a 2021 interview. "I didn’t need this big place just for myself. I just got myself a little apartment. You know, something smooth that’ll last me for the time being."

RELATED: Jalen Hurts net worth: How much is the Eagles superstar quarterback worth?

That area is about a 20 minute drive into Philly for his work commute.

RELATED: Jimmy Butler leaves behind baller $70K per month Miami rental for Warriors

Hurts is obviously not about that money, he’s about those rings now. Now, he did buy his mom a $500K house in Texas in 2023, and he has an overall real estate portfolio of $9.4 million, but he still chooses to rent cheaply.

Hurts is smart on the field and with his money. That’s a winning combination for the rest of his life.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates

Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show

Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit

Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike

Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Real Estate