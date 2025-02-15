Eagles $255M QB Jalen Hurts’ shockingly cheap Philly area apartment
Jalen Hurts is now a Super Bowl MVP for the champion Philadelphia Eagles and on top of the world. He’s also balling with a massive $255 million contract in 2023 and can afford to live wherever he wants. So why does he rent a cheap apartment?
Hurts, who went to college for the Alabama Crimson Tide, was drafted in 2020 to the Eagles. After being selected, he rented a property in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, which he still occupies for the shocking amount of $2000 per month.
“I didn’t buy a house or anything like that when I got drafted because it was just me,” the superstar told GQ in a 2021 interview. "I didn’t need this big place just for myself. I just got myself a little apartment. You know, something smooth that’ll last me for the time being."
RELATED: Jalen Hurts net worth: How much is the Eagles superstar quarterback worth?
That area is about a 20 minute drive into Philly for his work commute.
RELATED: Jimmy Butler leaves behind baller $70K per month Miami rental for Warriors
Hurts is obviously not about that money, he’s about those rings now. Now, he did buy his mom a $500K house in Texas in 2023, and he has an overall real estate portfolio of $9.4 million, but he still chooses to rent cheaply.
Hurts is smart on the field and with his money. That’s a winning combination for the rest of his life.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots