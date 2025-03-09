Michael Jordan-obsessed Eagles QB Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero
Jalen Hurts won a Super Bowl for the Philadelphia Eagles while wearing the Air Jordan 1 “Unbannable” cleats. Now, he’s actually dining with Michael Jordan himself.
The quarterback is sponsored by Nike’s Jordan brand and proudly reps it. He wore a “banned” hoodie off the plane when it touched down for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana, and then the “Love Hurts” hoodie at the parade in Philly while smoking a cigar just like his hero Jordan.
Hurts was the game’s MVP, passing for for 221 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 72 yards and a score as the Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22. That’s stuff of legend’s are made of.
Hurts is just 26 years old and hopes this is just the start of a championship run like Jordan had with the Chicago Bulls. Hurts sat down with the now 62-year-old NBA Hall of Famer for dinner that we’d have loved to have been a fly on the wall for. Here’s the new champ with the old one.
Hurts’ net worth isn’t close to Jordan’s $3B+, but then again no athlete’s is. He already does a great job at saving his money like his unreal low-cost rent, but the best thing he can do is take advice and mentorship from Jordan.
Eagles fans would love Hurts to keep the drive Jordan had and go for multiple championships. Whether or not Hurts wins more, what an epic dinner he won’t ever forget.
