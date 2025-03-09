The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Michael Jordan-obsessed Eagles QB Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero

The Super Bowl MVP continues winning at life by having dinner with the NBA legend.

Matt Ryan

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally. / Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts won a Super Bowl for the Philadelphia Eagles while wearing the Air Jordan 1 “Unbannable” cleats. Now, he’s actually dining with Michael Jordan himself.

The quarterback is sponsored by Nike’s Jordan brand and proudly reps it. He wore a “banned” hoodie off the plane when it touched down for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana, and then the “Love Hurts” hoodie at the parade in Philly while smoking a cigar just like his hero Jordan.

Jalen Hurt
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally. / Caean Couto-Imagn Images

RELATED: Jalen Hurts' mom shares at-home workout flexing biceps belting out Kendrick Lamar

Hurts was the game’s MVP, passing for for 221 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 72 yards and a score as the Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22. That’s stuff of legend’s are made of.

Hurts is just 26 years old and hopes this is just the start of a championship run like Jordan had with the Chicago Bulls. Hurts sat down with the now 62-year-old NBA Hall of Famer for dinner that we’d have loved to have been a fly on the wall for. Here’s the new champ with the old one.

RELATED: Jalen Hurts' mom has epic Eagles flex returning to work for unpretentious job

Hurts’ net worth isn’t close to Jordan’s $3B+, but then again no athlete’s is. He already does a great job at saving his money like his unreal low-cost rent, but the best thing he can do is take advice and mentorship from Jordan.

Eagles fans would love Hurts to keep the drive Jordan had and go for multiple championships. Whether or not Hurts wins more, what an epic dinner he won’t ever forget.

Jalen Hurts
Hurts with the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LIX / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel

Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie

LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse

Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News