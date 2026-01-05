James Harden's pregnant gf Paije turns heads in dramatic look amid baby drama

Is there any team in the NBA that has drama follow them more than the Los Angeles Clippers?

Whether it's the still unresolved issue of Kawhi Leonard's allegedly extra $28 million "no-show" endorsement deal, or head coach Ty Lue allegedly being at his best friend Chauncey Billups' rigged poker games, it's a tough time to be a fan of LA's other NBA team without worrying about the next scandal.

Dec. 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, James Harden, one of the most pleasant surprises from Netflix's "Starting Five," along with his girlfriend Paije Speights, has gotten bit by the scandal bug after an influencer named Kelsea M. dropped an explosive post on her Instagram Stories accusing the former NBA MVP of being the father to her baby boy.

Kelsea, with the IG handle _twinkjm, ended the accusatory note writing, "It's time for you to step up and take care of your son."

Kelsea M. accuses James Harden of not taking care of their baby son | _twinkjm/Instagram

Speights flexed a dramatic look that spoke volumes

Speights, an influencer, designer, and musician, who revealed in "Starting Five" and on Instagram that she and the eleven-time NBA All-Star are having a baby boy together, has not publicly addressed the accusations as of this post.

But her fit from over the weekend certainly made a statement.

Paije Speights shows off her dramatic look | Paije Speights/Instagram

The corset look with the black jeans and the silver-chain Chanel purse was for the Clippers game on Saturday night presumably, given Speights, who has a son Prynce with former NBA player and Kansas Jayhawks hero Mario Chalmers, was wearing an Anaheim Ducks baseball cap, and the teams had a crossover night in the loss to the Boston Celtics, where Jaylen Brown dropped 50 points.

Speights and Harden have not publicly addressed the accusations

Harden also has an older son named Jace, and the happy couple has talked about getting married too.

"He talks about marriage more than I do," Speights revealed on "Starting Five." "He called me his wife already. I think he made a joke one time. He said something, I was like, 'Yeah, but you already got a girlfriend.' He was like, 'You're my wife.' And I was like, 'Oh, okay.'"

"I love her a lot though," Harden admitted. "I'm in love."

As Speights wrote in her IG post a couple of months ago, she's in love too.

Even with this latest accusation, she seems to be standing by her man.

Dec. 3, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts to a call during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

