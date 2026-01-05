James Harden's pregnant gf Paije turns heads in dramatic look amid baby drama
Is there any team in the NBA that has drama follow them more than the Los Angeles Clippers?
Whether it's the still unresolved issue of Kawhi Leonard's allegedly extra $28 million "no-show" endorsement deal, or head coach Ty Lue allegedly being at his best friend Chauncey Billups' rigged poker games, it's a tough time to be a fan of LA's other NBA team without worrying about the next scandal.
RELATED: James Harden's gf Paije reveals truth behind freak-out wedding bouquet meme
Unfortunately, James Harden, one of the most pleasant surprises from Netflix's "Starting Five," along with his girlfriend Paije Speights, has gotten bit by the scandal bug after an influencer named Kelsea M. dropped an explosive post on her Instagram Stories accusing the former NBA MVP of being the father to her baby boy.
Kelsea, with the IG handle _twinkjm, ended the accusatory note writing, "It's time for you to step up and take care of your son."
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion's wild boots has Warriors crowd staring in Klay's home return
Speights flexed a dramatic look that spoke volumes
Speights, an influencer, designer, and musician, who revealed in "Starting Five" and on Instagram that she and the eleven-time NBA All-Star are having a baby boy together, has not publicly addressed the accusations as of this post.
But her fit from over the weekend certainly made a statement.
RELATED: Victoria Monét stuns Celtics courtside sparking Jaylen Brown dating rumors
The corset look with the black jeans and the silver-chain Chanel purse was for the Clippers game on Saturday night presumably, given Speights, who has a son Prynce with former NBA player and Kansas Jayhawks hero Mario Chalmers, was wearing an Anaheim Ducks baseball cap, and the teams had a crossover night in the loss to the Boston Celtics, where Jaylen Brown dropped 50 points.
Speights and Harden have not publicly addressed the accusations
Harden also has an older son named Jace, and the happy couple has talked about getting married too.
"He talks about marriage more than I do," Speights revealed on "Starting Five." "He called me his wife already. I think he made a joke one time. He said something, I was like, 'Yeah, but you already got a girlfriend.' He was like, 'You're my wife.' And I was like, 'Oh, okay.'"
"I love her a lot though," Harden admitted. "I'm in love."
As Speights wrote in her IG post a couple of months ago, she's in love too.
Even with this latest accusation, she seems to be standing by her man.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z
Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair
WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out
Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.