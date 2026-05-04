James Harden's GF Paije Matches Cavaliers Jersey With Designer Bag for Game 7

The Cleveland Cavaliers secured a 114-102 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 of their first-round NBA playoff series, which means that Cleveland will be facing the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Cavaliers secured this win with a well-balanced scoring effort. They had six players score in double-digits, with star guard Donovan Mitchell finishing with 22 points in 35 minutes, center Jarrett Allen adding 22 points of his own, and James Harden tallying 18 points (including 11 made free throws) in the huge win.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers executed a trade for Harden earlier this year, which ended up paying off dividends for them.

And Harden didn't come to Cleveland alone, as he brought his girlfriend, Paije Speights (who is a musician, an influencer, and a fashion designer) to Ohio with him. Plus, the couple recently had a child, although they haven't spoken about it publicly and prefer to keep the child's face off of social media.

Paije Speights Rocks Cavaliers Outfit and Matching Designer Handbag During Gme 7 Win vs. Raptors

Given her background in fashion, there's always a lot of interest in what Speights wears to games when she shows up to support Harden.

This was the same on Sunday. And Speights delivered with several posts to her Instagram story. The first showed her in a black Cavaliers jersey with red accents that also included a camouflage long-sleeve shirt beneath.

The next story showed a red designer handbag that matched the red accents in the jersey she was wearing.

It would seem that Speights is sporting the Chanel Small Kelly Shopper Dark Burgundy Caviar Gold Hardware, which is available for $8,250 at the Madison Avenue Couture website. However, there's no way of knowing how much Speights actually paid for it, or whether it was a gift from her boyfriend.

As previously noted, Speights and Harden don't share too many details about their relationship on social media. But they do post occasional photos together, and they seem to have been officially together since 2024.

It will be interesting to see how Cleveland fares against the No. 1-seeded Pistons in the next round, especially because these two teams are coming off intense, back-and-forth first-round series. The good news for Cleveland is that Harden has plenty of postseason experience and always finds a way to make his impact felt on the biggest stage, despite him now being 36 years old.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images