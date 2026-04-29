James Harden's Girlfriend Paije Sports Floral Bodysuit to Cavaliers Playoff Game

The No. 4-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers are in the middle of a tough first-round series against the No. 5-seeded Toronto Raptors in the NBA Playoffs, and a pivotal Game 5 is taking place in Cleveland on April 29.

The Cavaliers had been having a relatively disappointing season leading up to the league's trade deadline. But they rectified this by executing a blockbuster deal to bring James Harden to the team from the Los Angeles Clippers, in exchange for Darius Garland.

While Harden's MVP-caliber days are in the rearview mirror, the 36-year-old is still an offensive threat and an impact player. This has been shown by the jolt he has provided Cleveland, inlcuding when he dropped 28 points on 9 of 14 shooting from the field during their Game 2 win over Toronto on April 20.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Given that the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons are on the brink of elimination against the Orlando Magic, the Eastern Conference appears to be wide open right now. And whoever wins this series will be considered one of the top contenders to advance to the NBA Finals.

There are several noteworthy WAGs of Cavaliers players. Star guard Donovan Mitchell is engaged to actor and musician Coco Jones, while Harden is in a relationship with Paije Speights, who is a musician, an influencer, and a designer.

Paije Speights Rocks Floral Bodysuit Before Cavaliers vs Raptors NBA Playoff Game

Speights is usually at Rocket Arena to support her man whenever the Cavaliers are in town, and often shows off the outfits she wears to these games on social media.

She did so for one of the Cavaliers' games earlier in the series, posting several photos of a black floral bodysuit outfit with the caption, "I’m good anywhere I go. 🤞🏾❤️". One of the photos included in the post shows the free towel that Cleveland gives fans on her lap, while another shows off a diamond necklace that has 'Uno' written on it.

It was clear that Speights was pregnant late last year. And while neither her nor Harden has made an official Instagram post welcoming their baby, both have posted photos that show a baby with a red heart emoji over its face.

Therefore, it's clear that this is their baby, but they've made the decision to hide its face so as to protect themselves and their child's privacy. And it's easy to understand why they've decided to do so, given Harden's stardom.