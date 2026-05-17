James Harden's Girlfriend Paije Speights Flexes $44K Watch Amid Cavs-Pistons Game 7

The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the biggest games in franchise history on May 17, when they head on the road to take on the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The winner of Sunday's game will take on the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. But neither team is thinking about that right now, given that they need to secure a win before worrying about who they play next.

Cleveland didn't want to be in this position in the first place, if only because they had the Pistons on the ropes, leading the series 3-2 while playing at home for Game 6. But since Detroit won that contest, 115-94, now James Harden and Donovan Mitchell's squad needs to win one on the road.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and guard James Harden (1) | David Dermer-Imagn Images

While the Cavaliers might not be playing at home, it's safe to assume that they'll have a solid amount of fans supporting them at the game. If only because these two cities aren't that far away from each other, plus Cleveland is known for showing up in droves, even during away games.

One Cavaliers fan that spectators can definitely expect to be in attendance is James Harden's girlfriend, Paije Speights. These two have been going strong for some time, and Speights recently had Harden's child.

Paije Speights Shows Off Impressive Designer Watch Before Cavs Game 7 Showdown vs. Pistons

Speights has been known to show off some of her more luxurious items, including things that Harden has presumably bought her.

One such item is an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak designer watch, which comes with a silver dial and steel bracelet. Speights has been showing it off in several recent social media posts, including in the first and third photos of her most recent Instagram post.

She also showed it off in an Instagram story that she posted on May 16, where she was seen wearing the watch along with a Cavaliers jersey.

A search online reveals that this watch is worth a staggering $44,400 on the Audemars Piguet website. That is quite an impressive price tag for any piece of jewelry.

While Speights doesn't always show up to Cavaliers games with this watch on her wrist, perhaps she saves them for the biggest games. And if this is the case, fans can expect to see her wearing it when Harden takes the court against Detroit on Sunday.