James Harden's Girlfriend Paije Steals Spotlight After Cavaliers-Clippers Trade

A massive blockbuster trade took place on the evening of February 3, when the Los Angeles Clippers traded superstar guard James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers, as first reported by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

The Cavaliers sent star guard Darius Garland and a second-round pick to Los Angeles in exchange for Harden. While Garland is a talented player, Harden is an all-time great scorer who will now get to pair with Donovan Mitchell and pursue an elusive NBA championship before his career concludes.

Jan 27, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts after a shot against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

RELATED: James Harden's pregnant gf Paije turns heads in dramatic look amid baby drama

Harden is currently in a happy relationship with his girlfriend, Paije Speights, who is an influencer, designer, and musician. The couple was revealed due to Harden's participation in Netflix's "Starting Five" show.

Paije Speights/Instagram

At one point in the show, Speights was quoted as saying, "He talks about marriage more than I do. He called me his wife already. I think he made a joke one time. He said something, I was like, 'Yeah, but you already got a girlfriend.' He was like, 'You're my wife.' And I was like, 'Oh, okay.'"

"I love her a lot, though," Harden admitted. "I'm in love."

Paije Speights shows off her dramatic look | Paije Speights/Instagram

RELATED: James Harden, GF Paije Seem to Have Secretly Had Baby Revealed in Her Latest Posts

It now appears that Speights recently had Harden's baby, as she has made recent posts to her Instagram story showing a newborn baby.

Paije Speights provides photo evidence that her baby with James Harden has been born. | Paije Speights/Instagram

While neither Speights nor Harden has acknowledges this publicly, it seems likely that she had Harden's child over the past couple of weeks.

RELATED:James Harden's gf Paije reveals truth behind freak-out wedding bouquet meme

Paije Speights Takes Spotlight After Blockbuster James Harden Trade

There's no question that Speights will be a topic of discussion on the wake of this trade with Harden.

In November, Speights posted an Instagram collage of photos showing her and Harden posing together with the caption, "I’m in love."

RELATED: Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Mom Terri in Spotlight After Blockbuster Grizzlies-Jazz Trade

The collage also showed a clip of Harden saying, "I'm in love" when talking about Speights.

It will be interesting to see whether Speights follows Harden to Cleveland after this deal is finalized.

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights showing off her abs after having their baby, allegedly. | Paije Speights/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama