James Harden's Girlfriend Paije Steals Spotlight After Cavaliers-Clippers Trade
In this story:
A massive blockbuster trade took place on the evening of February 3, when the Los Angeles Clippers traded superstar guard James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers, as first reported by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.
The Cavaliers sent star guard Darius Garland and a second-round pick to Los Angeles in exchange for Harden. While Garland is a talented player, Harden is an all-time great scorer who will now get to pair with Donovan Mitchell and pursue an elusive NBA championship before his career concludes.
Harden is currently in a happy relationship with his girlfriend, Paije Speights, who is an influencer, designer, and musician. The couple was revealed due to Harden's participation in Netflix's "Starting Five" show.
At one point in the show, Speights was quoted as saying, "He talks about marriage more than I do. He called me his wife already. I think he made a joke one time. He said something, I was like, 'Yeah, but you already got a girlfriend.' He was like, 'You're my wife.' And I was like, 'Oh, okay.'"
"I love her a lot, though," Harden admitted. "I'm in love."
It now appears that Speights recently had Harden's baby, as she has made recent posts to her Instagram story showing a newborn baby.
While neither Speights nor Harden has acknowledges this publicly, it seems likely that she had Harden's child over the past couple of weeks.
Paije Speights Takes Spotlight After Blockbuster James Harden Trade
There's no question that Speights will be a topic of discussion on the wake of this trade with Harden.
In November, Speights posted an Instagram collage of photos showing her and Harden posing together with the caption, "I’m in love."
The collage also showed a clip of Harden saying, "I'm in love" when talking about Speights.
It will be interesting to see whether Speights follows Harden to Cleveland after this deal is finalized.
