James Harden's Girlfriend Paije Reacts to Cavaliers Trade With Wordless Post

On February 3, news broke that the Los Angeles Clippers traded 11-time NBA All-Star, three-time NBA scoring champion, and 2018 NBA MVP James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In exchange, Cleveland sent standout guard Darius Garland and a second-round pick to Los Angeles.

While this trade didn't necessarily come as a surprise, given how likely it was that Harden would be dealt before the NBA's February 5 trade deadline, the move still sent shockwaves through the league, given the shift in star power impacting the league's power landscape.

LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) warms up. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

There were some rumors that Harden has asked for a trade out of Los Angeles, but an X post from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne disputes that by saying he never requested a trade and quoting Harden as saying, “In life, not even just basketball, when things don't work out, there are ways to end things in relationships without having to crack each other. Okay, maybe we just don't see a future with each other.

"Maybe we just outgrew each other, whatever the case may be. I feel like other situations weren't like that," Harden added.

LA Clippers guard James Harden (1). | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Harden is currently dating Paije Speights, who is an influencer, designer, and musician. There is speculation that Speights recently had Harden's child, but the two haven't confirmed this publicly.

Paije Speights/Instagram

Paije Speights Flexes James Harden's New Look in Cavaliers Jersey

In the wake of Harden's trade to Cleveland, Speights reposted a photo from Bleacher Report to her Instagram story, which showed what Harden will look like in his new Cavaliers jersey.

Speights didn't add any caption to the story post, instead letting the image speak for itself.

Paije Speights' February 4 Instagram story. | Instagram/@front_paije

It will be fascinating to see what Harden can do alongside Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland for the rest of this season.

