James Harden's Girlfriend Paije Reacts to Cavaliers Trade With Wordless Post
In this story:
On February 3, news broke that the Los Angeles Clippers traded 11-time NBA All-Star, three-time NBA scoring champion, and 2018 NBA MVP James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In exchange, Cleveland sent standout guard Darius Garland and a second-round pick to Los Angeles.
While this trade didn't necessarily come as a surprise, given how likely it was that Harden would be dealt before the NBA's February 5 trade deadline, the move still sent shockwaves through the league, given the shift in star power impacting the league's power landscape.
There were some rumors that Harden has asked for a trade out of Los Angeles, but an X post from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne disputes that by saying he never requested a trade and quoting Harden as saying, “In life, not even just basketball, when things don't work out, there are ways to end things in relationships without having to crack each other. Okay, maybe we just don't see a future with each other.
"Maybe we just outgrew each other, whatever the case may be. I feel like other situations weren't like that," Harden added.
Harden is currently dating Paije Speights, who is an influencer, designer, and musician. There is speculation that Speights recently had Harden's child, but the two haven't confirmed this publicly.
Paije Speights Flexes James Harden's New Look in Cavaliers Jersey
In the wake of Harden's trade to Cleveland, Speights reposted a photo from Bleacher Report to her Instagram story, which showed what Harden will look like in his new Cavaliers jersey.
Speights didn't add any caption to the story post, instead letting the image speak for itself.
It will be fascinating to see what Harden can do alongside Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland for the rest of this season.
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.