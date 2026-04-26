Jannik Sinner Answers Dating App Question Amid Laila Hasanovic Romance
28-year-old Italian tennis superstar Jannik Sinner is the world's top player right now. And he's also winning off the court, given his relationship with Danish model and social media influencer, Laila Hasanovic.
While other prominent couples in the tennis community are breaking up, Sinner and Hasanovic (who started dating last year) are clearly still going strong. This was shown by a recent date they went on in Monaco between tournaments for Sinner.
Hasanovic tried to attend as many of Sinner's matches as possible. However, given that she has her own busy schedule and career to manage, she isn't always able to be there in person.
But just because she's out of sight doesn't mean she's out of mind for Sinner, which he proved during a hilarious exchange after a victory in the Round of 32 at the Madrid Open on April 26.
Jannik Sinner Has Perfect Reaction to 'Dating App' Question After Madrid Open Win
Sinner spoke on the court after he beat Møller on Sunday, and was asked how good his Spanish is and how he learns it after using the language during his post-match interview.
"No, it's not good. Not good yet. But my goal is to speak [it] in one year, Spanish, so I try to learn. I have an Argentinian physio, so that helps, for sure. And then we see. But yeah, I understand a little bit, but cannot speak yet," Sinner responded, per an X post from @TheTennisLetter.
He was then asked, "Do you have any apps that help you [with Spanish]?"
“No, I still need to find out. Duolingo, or the other one is also Babbel. So, let's see," Sinner said.
"Bumble is a dating app," the interviewer responded.
"No, no it's not," Sinner replied before the interviewer realized that he said "Babbel" instead of "Bumble".
"Anyways, not the dating app! I don't need the a dating app," Sinner added with a laugh before confirming after the interview ended that he app he's talking about it indeed called "Babbel".
This hilarious exchange is going viral on social media, and people are finding it wholesome how clear Sinner wanted to be about not needing a dating app, which Hasanovic will surely appreciate.
It doesn't appear that Hasanovic was present for this match. But maybe she'll show up if Sinner makes it to the final, which she did when he was competing in Germany earlier this month.
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Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.