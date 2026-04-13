Jannik Sinner Embraces Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic After Monte Carlo Win vs Alcaraz

28-year-old Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner has been on an absolute tear to start 2026, especially in the past month.

This started when Sinner won the Indian Wells Open back in the middle of March. He followed this up by winning the Miami Open at the end of March. And on April 12, Sinner defeated his arch-rival, Carlos Alcaraz, to win the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters Open.

While hoisting any trophy is surely an accomplishment for Sinner, one would imagine that winning at Monte Carlo was particularly sweet. Not just because he defeated Alcaraz, but because in doing so, Sinner became the world's No. 1 player, according to the ATP.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz | IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int.

But the Monte Carlos Masters open was special for another reason regarding Sinner.

Sinner has been dating Danish model and fashion influencer Laila Hasanovic since at least the summer of 2025. While she attended many of his tournaments last year, she hasn't been seen at his victories in 2026 so far.

This is likely because she is busy with her own life and career. And since Sinners was playing in America, she wasn't able to put her life on pause to make the trip overseas. However, since Sinner was in Monte Carlo, Hasanovic was able to see him defeat Alcaraz live.

Laila Hasanovic at the Monte Carlo Masters | IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int.

Jannik Sinner Shares Wholesome Moment With Laila Hasanovic After Beating Carlos Alcaraz at Monte Carlo Masters

Sinner showed a lot of emotion after defeating Alcaraz on Sunday. And one of the first things we did was go over to where Hasanovic waited and embraced her.

The @parismatch Instagram account posted a video of Hasanovic waiting for Sinner after the match, and then they shared this moment together.

One would imagine that Hasanovic will be present at many more of Sinner's matches over the next couple of months, largely because the majority of them are taking place in Europe, which makes for an easier trip.

What's for sure is that the all-white outfit that Hasanovic was wearing on Sunday would be perfect for Wimbledon later this summer, which takes place in London.

Sinner defeated Alcaraz in four sets in last year's Wimbledon final, which ended up being one of the biggest victories of his career to this point. And given how great Sinner has looked this year, it would seem to have a good shot at repeating as champion.

Laila Hasanovic at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix when she was dating Mick Schumacher. | IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

It's safe to assume Sinner will have Hasanovic's support during that iconic tournament when it arrives, but there's still a lot of tennis to be played before then.