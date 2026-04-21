Jannik Sinner's Motorcycle Date With Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Captured in Monaco

Italian tennis superstar Jannik Sinner has managed to surpass the great Carlos Alcaraz at the world's No. 1 player, according to the ATP Rankings.

This doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, as Sinner and Alcaraz are undoubtedly the world's top two players. And Sinner has been in that No. 1 spot in the past. It felt inevitable that Sinner would ultimately snatch the top spot away from Alcaraz, given that he has won the Indian Wells Open, the Miami Open, and the Monte-Carlo Masters (in which he beat Alcaraz in the final) so far this year.

Jannik Sinner of Italy | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

This means that Sinner has won the past three tournaments he has taken part in, and hasn't lost a match since suffering an upset defeat to Jakub Mensik in the Quarterfinal of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha back in February.

While every ATP tournament is important, the win in Monte-Carlo might have been especially meaningful for Sinner, since it was the first one in a while where his girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, was able to attend in person.

Laila Hasanovic and Jannik Sinner | IMAGO / Italy Photo Press

Hasanovic became known in the sports world after she dated F1 driver Mick Schumacher for nearly three years. But they broke up last April, and Hasanovic was seen with Sinner a few months later.

Hasanovic wasn't present for any of the tournaments that took place in America earlier this year, likely because she's busy with her own career and had matters to attend to in Copenhagen, Denmark, where she lives. And it would seem that Sinner is understanding of this.

Laila Hasanovic | IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Jannik Sinner and Laila Hasanovic Share Motorcycle Moment in Between Tournaments

Sinner and Hasanovic seem to have taken some time alone together in between tournaments. This was shown by a recent video of them on a motorcycle together in Monaco, which has since been reposted on social media.

The @tennisforever Instagram account posted the video on April 18 with the caption, "Jannik Sinner and his girlfriend Laila going for a ride 🛵 in Monaco 🇲🇨".

Some fans in the comments were joking that Sinner was finally able to get his motorcycle license, so perhaps his inability to do so is an ongoing joke within the tennis community.

Regardless, some fans surely wish he would stay off motorcycles in hopes he'll stay healthy while he's in his prime. But nothing seems to be stopping him right now, given the current form he has shown in recent events.