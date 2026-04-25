Taylor Fritz’s Reaction to Morgan Riddle Breakup Post Speaks Volumes on Relationship

On April 25, news broke that USA tennis star Taylor Fritz and his longtime girlfriend, social media influencer Morgan Riddle, had broken up after dating for six years.

This news was initially broken by an article from PEOPLE, which noted that it was Riddle who broke up with Fritz. While the website cited an anonymous source who was presumably close to the situation, news that it was Riddle reportedly cut things off was seen as surprising to many, given that earlier rumors indicated that it was Fritz who had dumped her.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle | IMAGO / Hasenkopf

While it might have ultimately been Riddle who ended the relationship, it's clear that she was also in her feelings about this massive change in her life.

This was shown by an Instagram post that Riddle made on April 25, which was captioned, "is this thing on?" The post was a collage of photos, with one of them showing Riddle crying in what looked to be her bed while she was balancing a crystal on her forehead.

Another photo was a mirror selfie of her wearing a shirt that had "World's Best Ex Girlfriend" written on it in red. There was one that also showed a restaurant sign that said, "You can cry in here!"

One aspect of the initial breakup rumors was that Riddle had moved out of Los Angeles (where Fritz lives) to New York. And this was proven by the post's location being New York City, along with another photo of a bunch of moving boxes.

Taylor Fritz Liking Morgan Riddle's Breakup Post Suggests the Two Remain Cordial

Another rumor that had been circulating before the breakup was confirmed earlier this month was that Fritz had recently been spotted on Raya, which is a celebrity dating app. While this isn't confirmed, multiple people stated they had seen him on the app earlier this month.

Taylor Fritz (USA) | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What's for sure is that Fritz liked Riddle's Instagram post on Saturday, which has been made clear through several social media accounts and confirmed by The Athlete Lifestyle On SI.

he liked it LMFAOOOOO https://t.co/tVoA0vqGEL pic.twitter.com/WH2gwJclAi — parker posey shady facts (@p0shpenguin) April 25, 2026

Fritz having liked the post suggests that the couple ended things amicably and are still in good standing with each other. And this is further supported by the fact that the two still follow each other on Instagram.

There's also a chance that Fritz is liking the post out of spite. But given how long the two were together, this doesn't seem like the likely reason for his doing so.