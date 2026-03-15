Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Reveals Reason for Indian Wells Absence

Italy's Jannik Sinner is one of the world's best tennis players right now, and his path to winning The Indian Wells Open (which is sponsored by BNP Paribas and is technically known as the BNP Paribas Open) became much easier after Sinner's arch nemesis, Carlos Alcaraz, suffered an upset defeat to Daniil Medvedev in their Semifinal match.

Of course, Medvedev is a formidable foe, and there's no shame in losing to him, but the fact that Alcaraz came up short against him is somewhat shocking. But Sinner wasn't complaining when he matched up against Medvedev in the final. And Sinner proved that he was the superior player, defeating Medvedev in straight sets to capture the Indian Wells Open championship.

Jannik Sinner celebrates | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sinner is in a relationship with Laila Hasanovic. He has been dating the Danish model and influencer since at least the summer of 2025 (there was no official indication of when their relationship became official), and the couple still appears to be going strong at this point.

However, that doesn't always mean that Hasanovic is able to follow Sinner around the world and spectate his tennis achievements in person.

Laila Hasanovic and Jannik Sinner | IMAGO / Italy Photo Press

Hasanovic wasn't present for at least the first portion of the Australian Open this year (which Sinner lost in the semifinal round of), and she was nowhere to be seen at the Indian Wells Open.

Laila Hasanovic's Social Media Post Explains Why She Wasn't at Indiana Wells Open

While Hasanovic's absence might make some wonder whether everything is okay between the couple, a social media post she shared on March 15 shows that she has something else important to attend to.

Hasanovic posted an Instagram collage at what looks to be a dinner celebration in Copenhagen, Denmark (where she's from). The post is captioned, "From last night’s celebration 🥰🥰🥰".

It's unclear what exactly the celebration is for, but there is a photo of Hasanovic smiling while holding flowers, which suggests she might have been getting honored for something.

She also posted various photos to her Instagram story where she is being acknowledged, so perhaps it was a birthday celebration for her.

If that's the case, one would imagine that Sinner wishes he were present. But he obviously had other matters to attend to, which Hasanovic would have surely understood.

Perhaps Hasanovic will be able to join Sinner on tour in the coming weeks and support him in person as he continues his fantastic run.