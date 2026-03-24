Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Debuts Stunning New Look Amid Miami Open

24-year-old Italian superstar tennis player Jannik Sinner is in the midst of a generational run, and he is looking to extend his winning ways at the Miami Open.

Sinner defeated French tennis standout Corentin Moutet in straight sets on March 23, which made it so he advanced to the Round of 16. Now Sinner will face Alex Michelsen on March 24 in hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals.

Jannik Sinner (ITA) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

However, Sinner's path to the Miami Open trophy is easier than it usually would be at this point in the tournament. This is because his biggest rival, Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz, suffered an upset loss to Sebastian Korda in the Round of 32 on March 22.

While there are plenty of elite players still on the field, Alcaraz's absence certainly increases Sinner's chances of hoisting yet another trophy. This comes after he won the Indian Wells Open earlier this month, defeating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win the tournament for the second straight year.

Jannik Sinner (ITA) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Sinner is in a relationship with Danish model and influencer Laila Hasanovic. The two have been together at least since the summer of 2025, but there is no clear indication of when they officially became an item.

There's nothing to suggest that Sinner and Hasanovic broke up. However, the fact that she has been staying in Copenhagen (where she's located) instead of following Sinner to the various tournaments this year, including Indian Wells earlier this month, has raised some eyebrows and sparked some rumors.

Laila Hasanovic at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix when she was dating Mick Schumacher. | IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Laila Hasanovic Turns Heads With Subtle Appearance Change Amid Jannik Sinner's Miami Open Run

Just like at Indian Wells, Hasanovic didn't come with Sinner to the Miami Open. She is clearly busy with her own career and has a lot of things she must attend to in Copenhagen.

But that doesn't mean she isn't turning heads. That's exactly what she did with a March 23 Instagram story post that showed her posing in the mirror at a salon while featuring a new hairstyle.

The post was captioned, "slightly blonder now," and tagged the Copenhagen salon (called Ranch Studio) where she got this new look.

Laila Hasanovic's March 23 Instagram story. | Instagram/@lailahasanovic

Granted, it might look like she didn't make much of a change to the untrained eye, and she alluded to this herself with the caption. But the bottom line is that Hasanovic is nailing this look and is sure to get a lot of attention with it.

Now the question becomes whether she'll show it off at the Miami Open.