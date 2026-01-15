Jannik Sinner's gf Laila turns heads with mom on swanky trip before Australian Open

While Jannik Sinner was going viral for losing to an amateur for $1 million at the Australian Open, his model girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, was enjoying a five-star luxury getaway in the French Alps.

Needless to say Hasanovic is winning the week so far, especially after showing off some stunning looks on Instagram, with her mom as her plus one, presumably filling in for the world No. 2 busy preparing to defend his title, having won the Australian Open the last two years going for three in a row.

RELATED: Who is Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Laila Hasanovic?

Laila Hasanovic arriving on the red carpet for the opening ceremony and La Grazia film gala screening at the 81st Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. | IMAGO / PsnewZ

The Danish model and influencer wrote for her main photo dump, "a quiet reset in the french alps," staying at the ritzy Hotel Royal Evian. Needless to say that it was more than just the luxury hotel that was breathtaking.

RELATED: Sinner shares romantic moment with gf Laila Hasanovic away from tennis court

Laila obviously had a good time with her mother

It's not hard to tell where Laila gets her good looks, as mom was in the IG carousel post, and then the 25 year old shared their romantic dinner together by taking photos of each other.

RELATED: Alexander Zverev causes stir with new girlfriend Caroline Daur at Australian Open

Laila Hasanovic shares a romantic date with her mom. | Laila Hasanovic/Instagram

Laila cheekly wrote, "my view" for the photo of her mom, and then "mom's view" for a photo of herself enjoying a nice glass of red wine.

Laila's mom takes a photo of her daughter | Laila Hasanovic/Instagram

Hasanovic and Sinner had been playing coy about their relationship throughout the summer, despite Brook Nader's blatant publicity stunt pretending she was his new main squeeze, but then they officially went public in late October when she was with the Italian heartthrob during the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, which he eventually won.

Laila Hasanovic and Jannik Sinner | IMAGO / Italy Photo Press

Presumably she'll be in Melbourne after the fun getaway with her mother to be by his side as the 24 year old goes for his fifth Grand Slam and third Australian Open title.

Maybe mom will tag along too!

Laila Hasanovic attends Jannik Sinner's round of 16 match at the Vienna Open. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama