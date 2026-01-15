Jannik Sinner's gf Laila turns heads with mom on swanky trip before Australian Open
While Jannik Sinner was going viral for losing to an amateur for $1 million at the Australian Open, his model girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, was enjoying a five-star luxury getaway in the French Alps.
Needless to say Hasanovic is winning the week so far, especially after showing off some stunning looks on Instagram, with her mom as her plus one, presumably filling in for the world No. 2 busy preparing to defend his title, having won the Australian Open the last two years going for three in a row.
The Danish model and influencer wrote for her main photo dump, "a quiet reset in the french alps," staying at the ritzy Hotel Royal Evian. Needless to say that it was more than just the luxury hotel that was breathtaking.
Laila obviously had a good time with her mother
It's not hard to tell where Laila gets her good looks, as mom was in the IG carousel post, and then the 25 year old shared their romantic dinner together by taking photos of each other.
Laila cheekly wrote, "my view" for the photo of her mom, and then "mom's view" for a photo of herself enjoying a nice glass of red wine.
Hasanovic and Sinner had been playing coy about their relationship throughout the summer, despite Brook Nader's blatant publicity stunt pretending she was his new main squeeze, but then they officially went public in late October when she was with the Italian heartthrob during the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, which he eventually won.
Presumably she'll be in Melbourne after the fun getaway with her mother to be by his side as the 24 year old goes for his fifth Grand Slam and third Australian Open title.
Maybe mom will tag along too!
