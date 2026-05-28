Jannik Sinner's GF Laila's Defiant Video Has New Meaning After French Open Upset Loss

The unthinkable for many has just happened at the 2026 French Open (aka Roland-Garros) on May 28.

Jannik Sinner, who is the tournament's top seed, the world's No. 1 player, and had been riding a 30-match winning streak, just lost in the second round to Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo on Thursday morning.

On the surface, this is undoubtedly the most shocking upset in tennis this year. But those who've been following Sinner know that this isn't necessarily the most surprising result, given how hot the match was and his notorious struggles in the heat.

Jannik Sinner of Italy | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

There was a lot of chatter about Sinner playing as the first match on Philippe-Chatrier court, given that this is unprecedented for the world's top-ranked player. The belief among many is that by giving him this slot, the Roland-Garros tournament officials were trying to help Sinner dodge the insane heat in France right now.

But it ultimately didn't matter. Not only did Sinner deal with cramping during the match (likely a byproduct of the heat), but he lost regardless of where he was playing.

No. 1 Jannik Sinner is ON THE ROPES right now in a five-set battle 😱



The top ranked player in the world is facing elimination after battling cramps due to the heat 👀



Watch Roland-Garros on TNT 📺 pic.twitter.com/FPXUwuddmP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2026

Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic's ‘No We’re Not’ Clip Suddenly Feels Different After French Open Defeat

Sinner didn't have his girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, in France to spectate him on Thursday, as she's currently back in Copenhagen.

However, a recent social media post Hasanovic made suddenly hits different after this upset defeat.

Laila Hasanovic | IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

She hopped on a recent trend with a TikTok post on May 25, where she enters the shot and says, "f*** you" to the camera. Then her friend comes in and says, "I'm so sorry", pretending to apologize for Hasanovic.

Then Hasanovic comes back on screen and says, "No we're not!" The point of the post is to show that Hasanovic is the defiant and unapologetic one of the two friends, while the other is more of a people pleaser.

Hasanovic will certainly not be pleased about how this French Open went for her boyfriend.

This defeat blows the tournament wide open, as many thought it was a foregone conclusion that Sinner would win, given his recent form and that Carlos Alcaraz is still sidelined with a wrist injury. But now several other top players have gotten new life, including Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, and Ben Shelton.

Regardless, it will be fascinating to hear what Sinner has to say after this match, and whether Hasanovic makes a post about what happened.