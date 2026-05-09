Jannik Sinner Reacts to Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic's Night Out Before Italian Open

While there are plenty of big names in tennis right now, none are in better form than 24-year-old Italian sensation Jannik Sinner.

Sinner is the world's No. 1-ranked player and appears to be on a whole other level than his peers. Sinner has won four straight tournaments and is dominating essentially every match he's playing. While the Italian Open is still just in the Round of 64 at the moment, the fact that Sinner is back in his home country suggests that he's in as good a spot as ever to win once again before Roland Garros later this month.

Jannik Sinner of Italy | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Even if any spectators in the arena were actively rooting against Sinner, it's hard to imagine him losing right now, especially in the Round of 64. Still, it will be nice for him to have the support of his home country as the Italian Open plays out.

It remains to be seen whether one of these in-person supporters will be his girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic. These two have been going strong for about a year now, and Hasanovic tried to attend as many of Sinner's matches as possible.

But because the influencer and model is often busy with her own career, she often has other events that keep her from following Sinner around tour.

Laila Hasanovic, Jannik Sinner, and Snoopy | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Laila Hasanovic Gets Jannik Sinner's Attention With Social Media Post Amid Italian Open

It's too early to tell whether Hasanovic will be in Italy for the Italian Open. What's for sure is that she was recently back in her home city of Copenhagen, Denmark, as part of an event with Mercedes-Benz.

This was shown by an Instagram post Hasanovic made on May 8 that was captioned, "annonce| an evening at the opera celebrating 140 years of @mercedesbenz_danmark 🤍 (respectfully manifesting my G-Wagon) :D".

There were several photos of Hasanovic wearing an eye-catching white and black dress at what looked to be an extremely luxurious event.

Even if this event kept Hasanovic from attending the Italian Open, Sinner doesn't seem to mind. This is shown by his liking of Hanasovic's post. In fact, several comments noted that Sinner was among the first people to like this post when it came out, showing that he's tuned in to what his girlfriend is doing.

Maybe Hasanovic headed to Italy after this event ended. Or maybe she's simply expecting Sinner to win the Italian Open regardless and is instead clearing her schedule for Roland Garros.

Laila Hasanovic | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS