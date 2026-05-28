Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Explains 'Lucky' French Open Absence

Italy's Jannik Sinner plays in his second round match of the 2026 French Open (aka Roland-Garros) on May 28. While he's the best player in the world by far right now and will have a big skill advantage over his opponent, Juan Manuel Cerundolo, there's one factor of this matchup that's sparking a lot of buzz.

Sinner and Cerundolo will be playing first up on the French Open's Philippe-Chatrier court tomorrow morning. This is the first time in at least 25 years that the world's No. 1 seed in the tournament will be doing this, which is raising eyebrows. It's also the first men's match to take place at this time slot, on this court, in three years.

Jannik Sinner of Italy | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

The theory among some fans and members of tennis media right now is that the tournament officials are doing this in order to protect Sinner, as tomorrow is expected to be one of the hottest days in Roland-Garros history, and Sinner has notoriously struggled in the heat.

While these theories and stats are fascinating, the bottom line is that he's playing very early on Thursday, which means those who want to watch him will have to prepare for that reality.

No. 1 Jannik Sinner cooking early as he finishes off his first set of #RolandGarros 2026 😤 pic.twitter.com/T53Idl0zBL — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) May 26, 2026

Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Absent From French Open for 'Special' Trip

One person who usually spectates Sinner's matches in person is his girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic. That is, when she isn't busy with her own career, which includes being a fashion model and social media influencer.

One would have imagined that Hasanovic was in France for this massive tournament. But she conveyed that she wasn't in France, and instead, back in her home city, with a May 27 Instagram story post.

Laila Hasanovic | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The post showed a gorgeous sunset and had the caption, "as much as I love being away and traveling for work, there's always something so special about coming back to Copenhagen. I feel so lucky to have a place that feels this much like home".

And sandwiched in between this wholesome sentiment are two photos of Hasanovic with her dog, which is clearly another benefit to her being back in Copenhagen.

Laila Hasanovic, Jannik Sinner, and Snoopy | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

While Hasanovic won't be watching Sinner in person on Thursday, one would imagine that she'll get up in time to watch him on TV, so long as it doesn't interfere with her work schedule.

And perhaps she'll come to France for the tournament's end. Perhaps it won't be so hot for her or for Sinner by that point.