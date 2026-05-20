Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Shares 'Pinch Me' Moment In White Dress

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner is seen as the clear favorite to win the 2026 French Open (aka Roland Garros) this year, and it's easy to see why.

For one, big top competitor and rival, Carlos Alcaraz, has had to withdrew from the French Open (and several other major tournaments during this spring and summer) because of a wrist injury. But even if Alcaraz was healthy and at his best, it's fair to doubt whether he could actually beat Sinner at this point.

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Jannik Sinner (ITA) | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Sinner has won five straight tournaments and looks leagues ahead of his competition at this point. He seldom loses a game, much less a set, and will be extra motivated to win at the French Open, considering he has never done so before.

While Sinner has become a star because of his extraordinary skills and success, he has become beloved by the tennis community because of his humility and quirky personality. This is why he'll have a lot of people supporting him in France later this month.

Among these will likely be his girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, who made time in her own busy schedule to witness him win the Italian Open last weekend.

Laila Hasanovic at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix when she was dating Mick Schumacher. | IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Laila Hasanovic Sparks Buzz With White Dress at Cannes Film Festival

Before Hasanovic heads to the French Open, she showed out to the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival. And the look that she went with is drawing a lot of attention.

Hasanovic made an Instagram post showing her outfit on May 20, which was captioned, "before the red carpet. pinch meeeeeee". She could be seen wearing an elegant white dress plus some dazzling diamond jewelry.

This look was also covered by Italian Vogue, with writer Giacomo Aricó saying (in translated English from Italian) in a May 19 article, "[Hasanovic's] outfit—a look from Genny's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, designed by Sara Cavazza Facchini—embodies a perfect fusion of the classic elegance of Old Hollywood and the three-dimensionality of contemporary couture, resulting in an overall sculptural and sophisticated image."

Hasanovic has also made several posts about her getting ready for the event, which have since been reposted to several social media channels that follow and track what she's wearing and what she's up to.

This outfit at the French film festival serves as further proof who Hasanovic is one of the biggest fashion icons in the sports world, especially when it comes to tennis.