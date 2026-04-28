Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Hints at Reason for Madrid Open Absence

Given that Spain's Carlos Alcaraz has been forced to miss the Madrid Open in his home country because of an injury, it almost feels inevitable that Italy's Jannik Sinner will win yet another tournament this season as the French Open looms.

Sinner (who usurped Alcaraz's No. 1 world ranking earlier this month, according to the ATP) is playing some of the best tennis of his life right now. He has won the past three tournaments he has taken part in (the Indian Wells Open, the Miami Open, and the Monte Carlo Masters) and defeated Alcaraz in the championship match in Monte Carlo.

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Jannik Sinner (ITA) | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Sinner's fans were treated to a wholesome moment after Sinner secured that victory, as his girlfriend, Danish model and social media content creator Laila Hasanovic, was present at the championship match.

The two shared an embrace after the win, and then were seen on a motorcycle date in Monaco a few days later.

Seeing Hasanovic at Sinner's tournaments used to be a common sight in 2025. However, she hasn't been present nearly as often in 2026, largely because she has her own business and endeavors to attend to.

But she still clearly supports Sinner when she can, and one would imagine that she tunes in to as many matches as possible when she can't be there in person.

Laila Hasanovic at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix when she was dating Mick Schumacher. | IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Laila Hasanovic's Reason for Missing Madrid Open Made Clear

It seemed easier for Hasanovic to attend the Monte Carlo Masters because it's in Europe, as opposed to the other tournament Sinner has competed in this year.

However, she's nowhere to be found as Sinner advanced to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open, despite it being near her home country of Denmark.

And the reason for this was revealed in an April 28 post to Hasanovic's Instagram story. She conveyed that she's in the middle of a work shoot in Västervik, which is a city in Sweden.

There was no reason to believe that anything was awry in Sinner and Hasanovic's relationship, given Sinner's response about not needing any dating apps after a misunderstanding between him and an interviewer after a victory earlier in the Madrid Open.

But it might still be reassuring to know that there's a work-related reason why Hasanovic is nowhere to be found in Madrid. Not that her absence will keep Sinner from securing a fourth straight tournament victory with Roland Garros arriving in a few weeks.