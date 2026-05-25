Tommy Paul's Fiancée Paige Lorenze Models 'Very Special' White Dress Amid French Open

The long wait between the 2026 Australian Open in January and the 2026 French Open (aka Roland Garros) is now over, which tennis fans are rejoicing about.

While there are plenty of intriguing tournaments between these first two tennis majors of the year, there's no question that fans of the sport reach a new level of excitement once the world's best take their talents to France and compete on the iconic clay.

There are several world-class American male tennis players right now. However, none of them seem on the precipice of breaking out or becoming a true contender to win the French Open this year, especially after Taylor Fritz (the world's highest-ranked American male player) was upset in the first round on May 24.

Taylor Fritz of the United States | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Fritz wasn't America's only hope at Roland Garros. Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, and Tommy Paul could also make a deep run in the tournament.

Although Paul appears to have his hands full right now, as he lost his first set to New Zealand's Rinky Hijikata in the first round on May 25 and now must battle back from behind.

Tommy Paul of the United States | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Paige Lorenze Draws Attention With 'Special' White Press Post Amid Fiancé Tommy Paul's French Open Run

One person who is hoping Paul will bounce back on Monday is his fiancée, Paige Lorenze, with whome he got engaged last summer.

It has probably been tough for Paul and Lorenze to nail down a wedding date, given that they're both extremely busy with their careers. For Paul, this is on the tennis court, and for Lorenze, this is with her social media influencer career and with the lifestyle brand she founded, called Dairy Boy.

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Lorenze does a lot of the modeling for Dairy Boy's clothing line herself. And another example of this arrived on May 23, right before the French Open began.

Lorenze could be seen wearing a white Dairy Boy dress on a boat in an Instagram post, which was captioned, "A very special dress. The Fish Eyelet. A summer staple. Now available in person on Nantucket."

The dress is drawing rave reviews in the comments section, as fans are loving how elegant and fitting it is for this time of year.

One would imagine that this dress would be perfect for the French Open. Perhaps Lorenze will wear it later on in the tournament, so long as Paul keeps winning and she arrives in time to showcase it.