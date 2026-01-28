Carlos Alcaraz's Girl 'Friend' in His Players Box Causes Stir at Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz gets marriage proposals anytime he walks onto the court.

In his fourth-round match in tennis' first Grand Slam of 2026, the Australian Open, against American Tommy Paul, the World No. 1 and six-time major winner got three of them in about 10 seconds from the adoring crowd.

Carlos Alcaraz receiving marriage proposals during his Australian Open match against Tommy Paul



“Carlos marry my daughter”



“Marry my sister in law”



“Marry me”



😭😭😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/ecsd3X1Rl7 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 25, 2026

The 22-year-old Spanish heartthrob is one of the most eligible bachelors in the world, and while many dating rumors have persisted, it seems like he's still very much single.

Carlos Alcaraz goes shirtless during a break at the Cincinnati Open. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Tennis fans have wanted him to date Emma Raducanu, a fellow tennis professional from Great Britain and a previous US Open winner, but they've only remained good friends, not to mention her form as of late has had her leaving Grand Slam tournaments extremely early.

Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon. | IMAGO / Action Plus

Then there was model and reality star Brooks Nader, who's sister started the hot rumor that she was dating Alcaraz during the US Open. That was pretty much put to bed as completely false, only a publicity stunt from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model to promote her new show, "Love They Neighbor."

Brooks Nader at the US Open Cadillac suite. | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Who was the mystery woman in Alcaraz's players box at the Australian Open?

Peggy Gou attends the Yves Saint Laurent Menswear Spring Summer 2026 event. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Some astute observers noticed that in his straight-sets victory over the last remaining Australian, Alex de Minaur, there was an unexpected female guest in his players box.

It turns out that it was only his friend Peggy Gou, the 34-year-old South Korean DJ who is performing at the Australian Open on Sunday, the final day of the tournament.

Peggy Gou attends the "Victoria Beckham" world premiere in London. | IMAGO / FAMOUS

"She's a friend," Alcaraz sad with a wry smile. "She's really, really cool... I'd better win the next round if I want to see her playing... I got great support from her, which was really, really cool. "

The Australian Open is the only major Alcaraz hasn't won, and in fact, this was the first time he has ever reached the semifinals in Melbourne. Alcaraz has two titles each at Wimbledon, the French Open, and the US Open, and he would become the youngest career Grand Slam winner ever.

The moment Carlos Alcaraz reached his first Australian Open semifinal.



He is 2 wins away from becoming the youngest man in history to complete the Career Grand Slam.



Lots to smile about with how he’s playing… Wow. 😮‍💨



pic.twitter.com/VW8luIxmsW — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 27, 2026

Needless to say he'll continue to get limitless marriage proposals, even if he ever does find that special someone.

Carlos Alcaraz shows how he pulls off his racket magic after his Australian Open quarterfinal win 🍿



(via @AustralianOpen) pic.twitter.com/ICMjrfrzLL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 27, 2026

