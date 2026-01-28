Carlos Alcaraz's Girl 'Friend' in His Players Box Causes Stir at Australian Open
Carlos Alcaraz gets marriage proposals anytime he walks onto the court.
In his fourth-round match in tennis' first Grand Slam of 2026, the Australian Open, against American Tommy Paul, the World No. 1 and six-time major winner got three of them in about 10 seconds from the adoring crowd.
RELATED: Jannik Sinner's GF Laila Causes Stir Ditching Australian Open for Modeling Gigs
The 22-year-old Spanish heartthrob is one of the most eligible bachelors in the world, and while many dating rumors have persisted, it seems like he's still very much single.
RELATED: Alexander Zverev's New GF Caroline Turns Heads in Workout Selfie at Australian Open
Tennis fans have wanted him to date Emma Raducanu, a fellow tennis professional from Great Britain and a previous US Open winner, but they've only remained good friends, not to mention her form as of late has had her leaving Grand Slam tournaments extremely early.
Then there was model and reality star Brooks Nader, who's sister started the hot rumor that she was dating Alcaraz during the US Open. That was pretty much put to bed as completely false, only a publicity stunt from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model to promote her new show, "Love They Neighbor."
RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle Turns Heads in Sheer Black Stunner at Australian Open
Who was the mystery woman in Alcaraz's players box at the Australian Open?
Some astute observers noticed that in his straight-sets victory over the last remaining Australian, Alex de Minaur, there was an unexpected female guest in his players box.
It turns out that it was only his friend Peggy Gou, the 34-year-old South Korean DJ who is performing at the Australian Open on Sunday, the final day of the tournament.
"She's a friend," Alcaraz sad with a wry smile. "She's really, really cool... I'd better win the next round if I want to see her playing... I got great support from her, which was really, really cool. "
The Australian Open is the only major Alcaraz hasn't won, and in fact, this was the first time he has ever reached the semifinals in Melbourne. Alcaraz has two titles each at Wimbledon, the French Open, and the US Open, and he would become the youngest career Grand Slam winner ever.
Needless to say he'll continue to get limitless marriage proposals, even if he ever does find that special someone.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.