Jannik Sinner's Australian Open Draw is Too Easy

Australian Open tournament organizers unveiled the men's and women's singles draw this morning, and it gave the sport plenty to discuss. Media members and fans alike scoured the brackets to map out potential paths to the finals for players.

It is no surprise that ATP World No. 2 Jannik Sinner has an easier path to the final than most players. But even Sinner could not have dreamed up an easier draw for his road to a third consecutive title in Melbourne. Below is a round-by-round breakdown of Sinner's potential path to a fifth Grand Slam title.

In the first round, Sinner will face Hugo Gaston. Sinner is 2-0 against Gaston. In the second round, Sinner will face either James Duckworth or Dino Prizmic. Sinner is 2-1 against Duckworth (all three matches took place in 2021) and has never faced Prizmic.

Should Sinner advance to the third round, he could face either 28-seed Joao Fonseca or Luca Nardi. Sinner has never faced Fonseca and is 1-0 against Nardi.

The fourth round is not much tougher for Sinner. He could face 15-seed Karen Khachanov, 22-seed Luciano Darderi, or Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Sinner is 4-1 against Khachanov and has never faced Darderi or Mpetshi Perricard.

If Sinner makes it to the quarterfinal, he could face 8-seed Ben Shelton, 12-seed Casper Ruud, or 21-seed Denis Shapovalov. Sinner is 8-1 against Shelton, 4-0 against Ruud, and 1-1 against Shapovalov.

The semifinal could pit Sinner against 4-seed Novak Djokovic, 5-seed Lorenzo Musetti, or 9-seed Taylor Fritz. Sinner is 6-4 against Djokovic, 3-0 against Musetti, and 4-1 against Fritz.

If Sinner makes it to the final, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz against 3-seed Alexander Zverev, 6-seed Alex de Minaur, and 7-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime await him. Sinner is 6-10 against Alcaraz (who has struggled in Melbourne), 13-0 against Alex de Minaur, and 4-2 against Auger-Aliassime.

The 2026 Australian Open's main draw kicks off on Sunday, January 18. The action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1.

