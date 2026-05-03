Jannik Sinner's GF Laila Hasanovic Models Sleek Suit Amid Zverev Madrid Open Final

Two of the world's three best tennis players are facing off in the championship match of the Madrid Open on May 3.

These two are Jannik Sinner, who is currently the world's No. 1-ranked player, and Alexander Zverev, who is currently the world's No. 3-ranked player. While Sinner has won the past three tournaments he has participated in and has defeated Zverev eight straight times, Zverev still has a better shot than just about anything else to dethrone the Italian icon.

Jannik Sinner of Italy is congratulated by Alexander Zverev | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Despite them being world-class competitors, it's clear that Sinner and Zverev have a mutual respect and appear to be friendly when they're not facing off against each other.

Their respective girlfriends definitely don't have any hostility. This was shown by an exchange that Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla (whom he has been dating since 2020), and Sinner's girlfriend Laila Hasanovic (whom he has been dating for about a year) had on social media last month.

Hasanovic made an Instagram post of her and Sinner's dog, Snoopy. The post was captioned, "snoopy runs the shoot," and the top comment was from Thomalla, who wrote, "❤️🐕".

Laila Hasanovic Drops Elegant Outfit Post Amid Jannik Sinner's Madrid Open Final Match vs. Alexander Zverev

It doesn't appear that Thomalla or Hasanovic are in Madrid to watch their boyfriends face each other in person. This is because Thomalla is busy shooting a reality TV show in Thailand (which she's the host of), and Hasanovic is also busy with her own career in Denmark.

The latter was proven by an Instagram post that Hasanovic made while the Madrid Open final was underway. The post showed her modeling a blazer jacket, a matching shirt, a matching purse, plus big black boots. It was captioned, "advertisement @meshki | in my matching set era 🙂‍↔️".

Hasanovic also had her hair in a braid.

Of course, there's a chance that this content was shot a while ago, and that Hasanovic is in Madrid to watch Sinner compete. But she was seen in Sweden a few days ago, which suggests that she wasn't able to make the trip to Madrid.

Not to mention that she'll have plenty of other opportunities to watch Sinner play in big matches in the near future. Roland Garros (aka the French Open) is happening later this month, and Sinner will surely be a favorite to win that tournament (especially because Carlos Alcaraz can't compete as he's still working back from an injury).