Jared McCain's Ex Sydney Williams Flexes Ballerina Pink Fit Before Spurs-Thunder Game

The Oklahoma City Thunder are facing off against the San Antonio Spurs in a pivotal Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on May 28, which is taking place on the Spurs' home court.

It's no secret that two-time reigning NBA MVP Shai-Gilgeous Alexander is the Thunder's catalyst, and their success on offense is largely predicated on how much he can assert himself. However, SGA's scoring has been down from where it usually is this series, and Oklahoma City still finds itself one game away from advancing to its second straight NBA Finals.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The reason for this is that the Thunder's roster is still stacked even without Shai. They have several All-Star caliber players and a deep bench, which means they can make up for when SGA has a subpar offensive game or when the defense is focusing all their efforts on containing him, like what the Los Angeles Lakers did in the second round.

And one player who has stepped up at crucial points is guard Jared McCain. The most notable instance of this is when McCain (who the Thunder acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this year) scored 24 points in Oklahoma City's Game 3 win.

He also added 20 points in Game 5, which was a big reason why the Thunder pulled away from the Spurs late.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Jared McCain's Ex-Girlfriend Sydney Williams Turns Heads With Workout Photos Before Thunder-Spurs Game 6

While McCain isn't a star player, his social media presence has made him into a relatively big name, especially with there being just three NBA teams still playing.

This has sparked interest in his dating life. And while McCain is currently single, it's known that he was dating influencer Sydney Williams for several years in the past before the couple broke up in 2023.

Williams does a great job of staying active on social media, likely because doing so is a big part of her job.

And she also appears to be active in the gym. This was shown by a post she made to her Instagram story on May 28, just a few hours before the Thunder-Spurs game tips off. The post was two photos of Williams seemingly in the gym, perhaps in a ballet studio. She's wearing a pink outfit and is posing with a product by Touchland, likely as part of an advertisement.

Perhaps seeing these photos will give McCain even more motivation.