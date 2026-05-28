Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Son Steals Spotlight on Court Before Thunder-Spurs Game 6

The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are facing off in Game 6 of their Western Conference Finals series on May 28.

The Thunder are looking to put Victor Wembanyama and the rest of the Spurs' roster away for good, while San Antonio is trying to use their home court advantage on Thursday night to secure a win and send the series back to Oklahoma City for a winner-take-all Game 7, with whoever advances in this series set to take on the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

If the Thunder are going to put San Antonio to bed on the Spurs' home court, they're going to need a vintage performance from superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

While the two-time reigning NBA MVP has actually scored under his normal average during this series (he has only reached his 31.1 points per game average from the regular season in one game against the Spurs, and that was his 32-point performance in Game 5), it feels like SGA is poised for a breakthrough game, and it could not come at a better time for his team.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shares Wholesome Moment On-Court With Son Area During Thunder-Spurs Series

One reason why SGA is relatively easy to root for (depending on who you ask) is that he's a family man. He's married to his high school sweetheart, Hailey Summers, and the two have a son named Ares together.

Ares has quite the personality and has appeared (and gone viral) at several Thunder games over the past couple of years.

And another example of this arrived after the Thunder beat the Spurs in Game 5 on May 26. Cameras caught Ares running around Oklahoma City's home court, while Shai was running behind him, pretending to chase him, before ultimately picking him up and putting him on SGA's back.

The NBA's Instagram account posted a video of this with the caption, "37 minutes of action in a WCF win.. dad duties begin for @shai postgame!"

The collage also showed several cute photos of the father and son embracing each other, along with a funny fake interview where Ares answered some questions.

He gave a quick, "Yes!" when asked whether his dad is good at basketball, answered correctly when asked what SGA's number is (after some help from his dad), then said he didn't want to play basketball when he's older.

We'll see how that has one turns out eventually.