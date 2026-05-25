Jared McCain's Ex-Girlfriend Sydney Williams Posts Gym Selfie During OKC-Spurs Game

The Oklahoma City Thunder are trying to take a 3-1 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals on May 24 before the series heads back to the defending NBA champions' home court.

The Thunder have arguably the deepest and most talented roster in basketball, almost all of whom are young and hungry players. Perhaps the hungriest of them all is Jared McCain, given that he wasn't a part of the Thunder roster that won an NBA championship last year and therefore doesn't have a ring like most of his teammates.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

And McCain is surely doing his part for the Thunder, especially in Game 3, where he scored 24 points in just 27 minutes played to give them a 2-1 series advantage.

McCain didn't score any points in the first half of Sunday's game, but could still help his team down the stretch against San Antonio.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jared McCain's Ex-Girlfriend Sydney Williams Flexes Blue Gym Fit During Thunder Game

McCain is a polarizing figure in basketball, given his eccentric personality and penchant for posting on social media like an influencer. Therefore, there's a lot of interest in what his private life is like.

Those who've been following him since his time at Duke know that he used to date influencer Sydney Williams. The two ran a joint YouTube channel during their time at Centennial High School together and were constantly on each other's social media accounts before they ultimately broke up in the summer of 2023.

While Williams and McCain might not be together any longer, that didn't keep Williams from wearing Thunder colors while working out during Game 4.

This was shown by a post Williams made to her Instagram story on Sunday evening. The photo is a selfie of her at the gym wearing a two-tone blue outfit. The post is captioned, "jim 🏋🏾 @gymshark".

When speaking about why she and McCain broke up in 2023, Williams said, “I’ve seen a lot of TikTok going around lately. Number one, I’m definitely not in a relationship. Number two, I’ve broken up with and been single for months since almost the beginning of summer. So, I would just appreciate if everyone could respect me and let me live my life," per an article from Yahoo.

It appears that Williams and McCain still don't follow each other, which means there might be some bad blood regarding their split.