TikTok star, NBA-er Jared McCain lectures parents vs. haters for nail-painting style (VIDEO)
Philadelphia 76ers first-round pick Jared McCain’s TikTok page is equally as entertaining as watching him on the court. But the 20-year-old NBA rookie is learning how to protect his peace online.
On McCain’s TikTok page, followers can see videos of McCain weighing in on new music, busting the latest viral dance moves, and painting his nails. While these are mainly side hobbies in which McCain simply partakes for fun, he has seen firsthand that haters are gonna hate.
In an interview on his Sixers teammate Paul George's Podcast P with Paul George on Monday, McCain expressed that while criticisms of his TikTok presence used to bother him, he’s learned to brush it all off.
“At first, it was tough,” said McCain. “Because I was like, I'm just trying to spread positivity. People are hating, saying everything to me. At games, it was crazy. But at a certain point I'm just like they're either insecure about themselves or just projecting something, maybe they're hiding, whatever, something about themselves.”
While McCain seems to be unbothered by the negativity thrown his way, he notes that his parents often demonstrate protective instincts, not letting anyone mess with their baby.
“I've got to tell my parents — like, they want to respond more than I do — And I gotta tell them, like, 'No, just chill. Just chill.'”
This upcoming NBA season, McCain is going up for a rotation spot. He will be playing among the likes of the team’s new additions, George, Caleb Martin, Eric Gordon, Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson and Guerschon Yabusele, as well as the re-signed Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Kyle Lowry.
As this team boasts a promising ensemble, McCain is looking forward to hooping it up with some of the greats. He also hopes that viewers will see him as a basketball player primarily.
While his TikToks have NBA fans divided, he at least has the support of his peers. Last year, he and Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers went viral after posting a video of the two dancing at the 2023 McDonald's High School All-American Game.
Elsewhere in the podcast, McCain explained how this clip came together.
"It was pretty easy," McCain said. "I had it all set up and then he knew the dance. I said 'do you want to be in this one?' and he said 'yeah,' so it was kind of simple. It takes like five seconds, people think it takes all day."
If only the haters could spend even less time on their judgy comments.
