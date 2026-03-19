Jaxson Dart’s Girlfriend Marissa Ayers’ Outfit Photo Gets Big Lane Kiffin Reaction

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart made a strong impression on the field during his rookie 2025 campaign.

While Dart didn't enter the season as the Giants' starting quarterback, he took the starting job over from Russell Wilson after New York started the season 0-3. While their record didn't get much better, Dart showed more than enough to prove that he not only deserves a chance to be the Giants' quarterback next season, but is potentially their franchise signal caller.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dart is still making headlines during the NFL's offseason. This is owed to his going public with influencer model Marissa Ayers.

Ayers and Dart sparked relationship speculation when they were seen at a Halloween party together last year. While it took time for them to get comfortable enough to go public with their relationship, the two now have no issue featuring each other on their respective social media channels.

Lane Kiffin’s Reaction To Jaxson Dart’s Photo With Model Girlfriend Marissa Draws Attention

The most recent instance of this came on March 18, when Ayers made an Instagram post that showed her and Dart posing together at what looked to be a large park with a marble ground.

Ayers was wearing a stunning black dress while Dart was wearing an oversized black coat, which caused some social media trolls to say that he was dressed like a pilgrim. The post was captioned, "in our own little world".

Dart shared several comments on his girlfriend's post. The first one was, "You are beautiful🥰".

His second post seemed to be a response to the critics about his outfit, which read, "Nun of yo business sinna’s 😎 #blessed".

Mississippi Rebels former quarterback Jaxson Dart | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Of course, Dart initially became a household name playing for the Ole Miss Rebels under head coach Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin and Dart's relationship has remained strong, despite neither being at Ole Miss any longer (Kiffin is now LSU's head football coach). This was clear with a comment Kiffin made on social media.

The @LindyTasteful X account posted several of the photos Ayers shared of her and Dart with the caption, "You know Jaxson Dart is madly in love because he's dressing up like a pilgrim for his girlfriend".

This prompted a response from Kiffin, who commented, "😂 @JaxsonDart".

Kiffin's response has gone viral, amassing over 600,000 views in less than four hours.

Time will tell whether Dart musters up a response to Kiffin or if he keeps any comeback he might have to himself.

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) talks with Lane Kiffin | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images