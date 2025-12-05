Jaxson Dart seems to officially be dating Marissa Ayers hanging with his mom Kara

Well it seems like the NFL's most eligible bachelor, New York Giants heartthrob quarterback Jaxson Dart, is officially off the market.

And no, it's not Madison Beer.

Oct. 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As we had reported, it seemed like the rookie sensation was dating influencer model Marissa Ayers after the two were first spotted hanging out together at a Halloween party.

Now the beautiful duo certainly look to be official after a photo has been found of Ayers attending the Giants Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, which they lost 33-15, hanging in the stands with his mom, Kara, who has consistently gone viral throughout the season.

If you're hanging out with mom, that feels pretty much like a done deal that you're in a relationship.

Dart had revealed that the popstar, Madison Beer, was his celebrity crush, and ever since then NFL fans have been linking the two together, even though she's in a serious relationship of her own with another NFL QB — the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert.

Pink carpet arrivals for the Victoria s Secret 2025 Fashion Show featuring Madison Beer | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Dart's mom, Kara, has also turned heads with her game-day fits any time she's seen hanging with the first-round pick, and now that she'll possibly be spotted with Ayers for the Giants' remaining games, expect social media to explode.

Ayers, 22, is a model, influencer, and ring girl, and also hails from SEC land as an Alabama Crimson Tide alum. Dart of course broke out under Lane Kiffin's tutelage at Ole Miss.

Now the only thing left for Dart and Ayers is to hard launch their relationship on social media by becoming Instagram official.

The Instagram model just might not want to include Dart's mom in the photo choice to steal the spotlight.

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) talks to his mom, Kara, prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

