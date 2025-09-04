Jayson Tatum gets rid of shocking new hairstyle for son’s 2nd grade photo
Jayson Tatum shocked even his own Boston Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown when he appeared with a whole new hairstyle.
It’s not the first time Tatum’s been under scrutiny for a look either like when he got roasted over a stunning tattoo of himself after winning the title. Or just his fits like his overalls and Timberlands fit entrance in New York before Game 3 of the playoffs vs. the Knicks.
Tatum, who continues to heal from his torn Achilles tendon he suffered in that series, was a groomsman at Los Angeles Clippers player Bradley Beal’s wedding when everyone noticed a new-look from the 27-year-old.
Tatum had spent the summer with son Deuce doing fun activities like a snorkel trip on a boat where the basketball star pushed the 7 year old into the water.
Summer ended for Deuce and it was time to go back to school. Jayson must have decided he wanted that fresh first-day of school look, too, as he ditched the braids and matched his son’s hairstyle. Jayson wrote, “Twin first day of 2nd Grade 🥹”
Hopefully Deuce had a good first day of school.
Jayson is unlikely to be back next season as the injury can take up to a year to recover from.
When he returns what hairstyle will he be rocking with?
