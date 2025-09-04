The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jayson Tatum gets rid of shocking new hairstyle for son’s 2nd grade photo

The Boston Celtics star matches Deuce’s ‘do on his son’s first day of school.

Matt Ryan

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) carries his son, Jason Jr. off the court following their win over the Brooklyn Nets in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) carries his son, Jason Jr. off the court following their win over the Brooklyn Nets in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Jayson Tatum shocked even his own Boston Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown when he appeared with a whole new hairstyle.

It’s not the first time Tatum’s been under scrutiny for a look either like when he got roasted over a stunning tattoo of himself after winning the title. Or just his fits like his overalls and Timberlands fit entrance in New York before Game 3 of the playoffs vs. the Knicks.

Tatum, who continues to heal from his torn Achilles tendon he suffered in that series, was a groomsman at Los Angeles Clippers player Bradley Beal’s wedding when everyone noticed a new-look from the 27-year-old.

Tatum had spent the summer with son Deuce doing fun activities like a snorkel trip on a boat where the basketball star pushed the 7 year old into the water.

Summer ended for Deuce and it was time to go back to school. Jayson must have decided he wanted that fresh first-day of school look, too, as he ditched the braids and matched his son’s hairstyle. Jayson wrote, “Twin first day of 2nd Grade 🥹”

Jayson Tatum and son Deuce
Jayson Tatum/Instagram

Hopefully Deuce had a good first day of school.

Jayson is unlikely to be back next season as the injury can take up to a year to recover from.

When he returns what hairstyle will he be rocking with?

Jayson Tatu
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

