NBA star Jaylen Brown, Kysre Gondrezick soak up summer in Dubai (PHOTOS)
Summer is winding down and, before you know it, the Boston Celtics will return to the court to defend their NBA championship. But until preparation for the season kicks into full swing, stars like Jaylen Brown will be enjoying their final weeks of free time.
For Brown, that meant making the trip to Dubai with girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick, who began the WNBA season with the Chicago Sky.
The couple been documenting their vacation overseas and appear to be living their best lives.
Brown shared a series of photos of the couple enjoying their remote vacation in the desert and even decided to flip around in the sand.
As the vacation continued, Kysre shared photos as they made a trek through the desert on camelback.
You can't do that in Boston or Chicago.
The Celtics kick off the 2024 NBA preseason in just over a month with the first game on Friday, October 4, against the Denver Nuggets.
The regular season opener is on Tuesday, October 22, at home against the rival New York Knicks.
