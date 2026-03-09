Jessica Alba's Boyfriend Responds to Joe Burrow Dating Rumor

The sports world received a jolt of excitement on March 8 due to news regarding Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow.

On Sunday afternoon, photos surfaced of the 29-year-old Burrow sitting at a Las Vegas casino with A-list actress Jessica Alba (who is 44 years old). This photo of the two sparked speculation and rumors that they might be dating.

However, any excitement about this quickly came to rest after a report from TMZ indicated that there was nothing to these rumors.

Instead, Burrow (who attended UFC 326 at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena earlier that night) and Alba were together as part of the opening of the "Zero Bond" social club at The Wynn. The report indicated that they were part of a larger group, and this photo just happened to be taken at a time when Burrow and Alba were alone together for a brief period.

One reason why the initial rumor caught fire was that it was known that Alba announced her separation from her longtime husband, Cash Warren (with whom she has three children), in January 2025.

Not to mention that Alba is now dating somebody else, who seemingly took exception to these rumors surfacing.

Danny Ramirez Showcases Jessica Alba Relationship Amid Joe Burrow Rumors

Alba is currently dating 33-year-old actor Danny Ramirez, who is perhaps best known for his role in "Top Gun: Maverick (2022)".

Alba recently posted an Instagram photo collage of her and Ramirez of their trip to Mexico City. The post was captioned, "The best week in one of my favorite cities - belly full, heart fuller ❤️ #CDMX".

Ramirez made his own Instagram post of this vacation with Alba. It was posted on March 8 and was captioned, "Mexico mágico ❤️🇲🇽".

While this post was made before the Burrow rumors surfaced, Ramirez made a point to post several of the photos (specifically the first and the 11th photo) to his Instagram story on Sunday afternoon, soon after the photos of Burrow and Alba at the casino together were surfacing.

Therefore, it seems like Ramirez was making these Instagram story posts as a response to the rumors about Burrow, asserting that there was nothing to what was being said.

And Alba's comment of, "My ❤️❤️❤️" on Ramirez's post shows that the two are in a great place, and that the Bengals star quarterback must take his dating interests elsewhere if he's looking for somebody.