Joe Burrow, Jessica Alba Dating Rumors Swirl After Late-Night Vegas Sighting

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has had a frustrating 2025-2026 season on the football field.

The 29-year-old former LSU Tigers national champion and Heisman trophy winner only played in 8 games last season because of turf toe, which required surgery. While "turf toe" doesn't sound like a daunting injury, those who have dealt with it know it's nothing to scoff at.

Joe Burrow (9)

While Burrow played fantastically when he was on the field, the fact that he was available for less than half of the Bengals' games meant that the team struggled as a whole.

They finished with a 6-11 record, marking the third straight season where Cincinnati didn't make it to the NFL playoffs after advancing to the AFC Championship Game in the 2022-23 season.

Joe Burrow

Given how big a star Burrow is, his personal life always seems to find its way into the spotlight. This was the case when Burrow got honest about his house getting broken into and robbed while he was playing the Dallas Cowboys in a Monday Night Football game in December of 2024.

In the wake of this news, it came out that supermodel Olivia Ponton was at Burrow's home at the time the home invasion happened. She had her mother call 911 after the thieves (who were later arrested for stealing more than $300,000 worth of jewelry, clothes, and other items from Burrow's house) broke in.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow feels like his privacy has been invaded following a burglary that took place at his house during Monday’s game, he told reporters.



He says the media has put out more stuff about it than he was comfortable with.



“I feel like my privacy… pic.twitter.com/OTZrk3MyuM — JPA (@jasrifootball) December 11, 2024

In addition to his house being broken into, the fact that Burrow's romantic life was revealed because of Ponton's involvement in the story also seemed to frustrate him.

Burrow prefers to keep his private life exactly that. But that didn't happen after Burrow was seen in public with another A-list celebrity on March 7.

Joe Burrow Spotted With Jessica Alba After UFC Event

Several prominent social media accounts have posted a photo of Burrow sitting with A-list actress Jessica Alba at a Las Vegas casino on Saturday night.

Joe Burrow hitting the tables in Vegas with Jessica Alba 🔥



LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/JWS89egdym — br_betting (@br_betting) March 8, 2026

Several prominent social media accounts have reposted this photo. Alba, who announced her separation from her longtime husband Cash Warren in January 2025, is unmistakable. And it's clearly Burrow, because he was seen wearing the same outfit at the UFC 326 fight at T-Mobile Arena earlier in the evening.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow attends the BMF Championship fight during the UFC 326 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.@Bengals #Bengals #RuleTheJungle #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/Z8jtDdx975 — Jennifer Schultz (@Jennife45487237) March 8, 2026

The 15-year age gap between Alba (who is 44 years old) and Burrow (who is 29) is sure to turn heads.

Of course, there's a chance that these two are merely just hanging out as friends, and any dating speculation is merely rumors at this point. But the smiles and laughs on each other's faces speak 1,000 words.