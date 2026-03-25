Jiri Lehecka’s Girlfriend Lucka Neumannova Causes Stir in White Outfit at Miami Open

24-year-old Czechian tennis sensation Jiri Lehecka (who is currently the No. 22-ranked player in the world, according to the ATP) just defeated Martin Andaluce of Spain in the Quarterfinal of the 2026 Miami Open. He won in straight sets, 7-6 and then 7-5 in impressive fashion.

This was a massive achievement for Lehecka and puts him on track to face one of the world's best players in the Semifinal. He will be going against either American star Tommy Paul, who is ranked No. 23 in the world right now, or France's 21-year-old phenom, Arthur Fils, who is ranked No. 31 in the world right now.

Jiri Lehecka of Czechia | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Lehecka is currently dating Lucka Neumannová. They reportedly started dating in 2024, and Neumannová is constantly traveling to Lehecka's tournaments. Although she comes from a very athletic background herself, having competed in the 4x 400m relay and the 800m races at several Czech track and field championships over the past few years.

Her mother, Katerina Neumannova, is a retired cross-country skier and Olympic champion, as she won an Olympic gold medal for the Czech Republic in 2006. In fact, Lucka (who was a little girl at the time) went what equated to going viral 20 years ago because she embraced her mother as soon as she crossed the finish line during the 2006 Olympic Games.

Lucka Neumannová Turns Heads With White Outfit at Miami Open

Per usual, Neumannová also came to the Miami Open in order to support her boyfriend throughout his journey to the quarterfinal.

This was made clear by an Instagram post she made on March 25 that was captioned, "@miamiopen 😎 quarterfinals ✊🏻🫨👀". She can be seen standing in front of a court and smiling while wearing a white, flowy dress. She also has black sunglasses, a brown purse, and white shoes.

This will not be the final outfit seen from Neumannová, given that her boyfriend will be competing against either Paul or Fils in the semifinal on March 27.

Lehecka reached his second major quarterfinal and first since the 2023 Australian Open at the 2025 US Open last year, which was a major result for him. However, he lost to the Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets while there.

Thankfully for Lehecka, Alcaraz was knocked out in the Round of 32 at the Miami Open, which means he doesn't have to worry about facing him at any point.