Jiri Lehecka’s Girlfriend Lucka Neumannova Shows Outfit Change in Video at Miami Open

24-year-old Czechian tennis standout Jiri Lehecka produced an impressive win against Spain's Martin Andaluce in the quarterfinal of the 2026 Miami Open on March 26.

As a result, Lehecka (who is the world's No. 22-ranked singles player, according to the ATP) will be going up against France's Arthur Fils in the semifinal on March 27.

Jiri Lehecka of Czechia | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Jiri Lehecka’s Girlfriend Lucka Neumannova Turns Heads With Miami Open Outfit Choice Video

Lehecka is currently dating Lucka (who goes by Lucie) Neumannova, who is a former Czechia tracka and field star. They have been dating since 2024 and are clearly still going strong, as she's often seen as his tournaments.

Neumannova made a March 27 Instagram post showing all the outfits she was considering for Lehecka's quarterfinal match.

Jiri Lehecka | IMAGO / AAP

In the video, Neumannova said, "Hey guys! My name is Lucie, and I'm probably the only tennis girlfriend who doesn't really know how to dress well, do her makeup and hair well. But my boyfriend is in the quarterfinals of [the] Miami Open, so let's get ready with me and I need your help."

She was then seen wearing a sort of white blouse with a long white skirt and glasses, and said, "This is the first option, but I have to wear heels with it. And I can not walk in that. What do we think? Option one."

What was more impressive - the backhand or the team's reaction 🤔@jirilehecka #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/OjnuqLAjxK — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 25, 2026

The next outfit was a black button-down dress. Neumannova said, "This is option two. But I actually have a really bad experience in this dress. Because once, I was watching a match, and this button fell off, and a physio had to tape the dress so that you wouldn't see anything.

"Also, what I don't like about this dress is that you can see that my muscles on my legs are literally like bigger than half of the male tennis players. I hate that."

Then came the third outfit, which was a brown dress. The video then went to Neumannova trying to fit the dress over her head, and she said, "I have no idea how to get this dress on." After getting the dress on, she said, "So, this is the last option. Be honest with me, does it look like a dress you would wear to the beach? I don't know."

She ultimately went with the white blouse that was the first option, which was shown by photos of her at the Miami Open, celebrating her boyfriend's big win.