Morgan Riddle Stuns in Crop Top Outfit After Boyfriend Taylor Fritz’s Miami Open Exit

28-year-old United States tennis standout Taylor Fritz seemed well on his way to making a deep run in the 2026 Miami Open.

Fritz (who is the No. 7-ranked player in the world right now, according to ATP) waltzed his way to the Round of 16 after producing relatively easy wins against inferior opponents. He was then matched up against Jiri Lehecka of Czechia in the Round of 16.

Taylor Fritz (USA) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Given that Lehecka is currently the No. 22-ranked player in the world, the expectation was that Fritz would be able to secure a win and advance to the quarterfinal.

However, this proved not to be the case. Lehecka produced a great performance, ultimately defeating Fritz in three sets. Lehecka won the first set 6-4, then Fritz evened things up with a 7-6 win in the second set, and then Lehecka secured the win with a dominant 6-2 victory in the third and final set. Therefore, Fritz was eliminated from the Miami Open.

🇨🇿 JIRI LEHECKA is through to his 3rd ATP 1000 QF and 1st at the @MiamiOpen!



Beats #6 seed Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-7(4) 6-2



Lehecka out-aced Fritz 10-8

Won rallies 9+ shots 12-5



Went 14/14 at net to find crucial finishing shots



10th Top 10 win for Jiri 🙌pic.twitter.com/VAGgzu702D — TennisONE App (@TennisONEApp) March 24, 2026

Morgan Riddle Causes Stir With Outfit Post After Taylor Fritz Loses in Miami Open

Fritz had a solid support system with him in Miami. This included his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, who has become famous as a fashion and social media influencer in recent years. The couple has been together since 2020 and is clearly still going strong at this point.

Riddle typically attends Fritz's tournament games, and she didn't miss the opportunity to head to South Beach and show off some of her spring outfits.

Morgan Riddle, girlfriend of Taylor Fritz (USA) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

But Fritz isn't the only one of the two to get active in Miami. It appears that Riddle is also finding the time to work out, as she posted a selfie in what appeared to be an athleisure outfit on March 26 that included a black sports bra and matching black leggings.

She was holding a coffee cup, and the post was captioned, "fyi my car is spotless don't yall drag me into this 🤣🤣".

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

That isn't the only story that Riddle has posted today. She also posted another one of another black outfit and another coffee cup, which was captioned, "ok guilty i really loved the fellini tiramisu latte".

The next post showed Fritz. He was drinking some sort of coffee, and Riddle appeared to be quoting him as saying, "i can overlook the rats".

It seems that neither Riddle nor Fritz appears too torn up about this Miami Open exit, which bodes well for a quick recovery.